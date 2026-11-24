If decent grub is the first thing you consider when booking a weekend away, look no further than these restaurants-with-rooms. From the rolling hills of the South Downs to a riverside in the Scottish Highlands, we’ve found the properties that promise delicious food, a cosy place to sleep off your glass (or three) of wine, and beautiful walks right from the doorstep.

The Woodcote, West Sussex

It’s the little things, like the freshly baked cookies in your room, and the manager remembering your name that makes a stay at The Woodcote feel special, writes The Week’s Irenie Forshaw. After a sunny walk on the South Downs, through trees tinged with ochre and gold, head straight to the bar for a glass of English sparkling wine. But the real draw is the food. Head chef Nathan Cornwell cut his culinary teeth at Michelin-starred restaurants – and it shows. The ever-changing seasonal menu is brimming with locally sourced produce: we tried delicate fresh trout from nearby Duncton Mill, and tender venison, perfectly paired with pickled elderberries and beetroot. Ordering a side of the crispy potato terrine is a must. You won’t have to go far after dinner: inside a converted stable block, just steps from the restaurant, are six prettily-decorated rooms, some with private terraces looking out over the lush green hills. A proper countryside break.

thewoodcote.com

Glebe House, Devon

This “chic, family-run and food-focused” guest house sits on a hilltop in the “bucolic patchwork that makes up the East Devon Area of Natural Beauty”, said Jade Conroy in The Telegraph. It’s “excellent walking territory”, with plenty to explore nearby from “villages with yellow-thatched cottages” to “white cliffs and pebble beaches”. Husband-and-wife duo Hugo and Olive took over from his parents in 2020: he’s worked as a chef at “hot London restaurants” including The Marksman and oversees the food, while his artist wife’s “abstract creations” adorn the walls. You’ll probably spot Hugo’s mum, Emma, around the hotel, too; “it’s a real family affair.” Expect “homely”, laid-back dishes Sunday through Wednesday, and cooking that “goes up a notch” from Thursday to Saturday, with plenty of ingredients grown in the kitchen garden. There are five “colourful and special” bedrooms in the main building, and three cabins dotted throughout the grounds.

glebehousedevon.co.uk

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Hampton Manor, Forest of Arden

A stay at this West Midlands estate is “all about the glorious food”, said Sophie Knight in Condé Nast Traveller, so make sure you “arrive hungry” and ready “for a spell of indulgence”. From Wednesdays to Saturdays, the Michelin-starred Grace & Savour restaurant serves a 14 to 16-course tasting menu. Chefs can be seen hurrying to pick produce from the garden throughout service – “could it get any fresher?” At the second restaurant, Kynd, head chef David Taylor’s generous, comforting dishes are also produce-led. Guests can stay in the “old English country pile”, a ”pretty” nearby cottage or a “modern garden suite just a few steps from the well-kept walled garden”. Do ask for the “in-room breakfast wicker hamper”, stuffed with “freshly baked sourdough, cured meats, local cheeses and sourberry jam”.

hamptonmanor.com

The Old Bridge Inn, The Cairngorms

Set on the banks of the River Spey in Scotland’s “outdoorsy” Aviemore, you can “walk, cycle, swim or kayak straight from the door” here, said Rhiannon Batten in The Guardian. At this “mellow gastropub”, enjoy hearty smoked haddock chowder, washed down with Cairngorm Brewery’s ales – and you might even “catch some live folk music”. There are seven freshly revamped rooms decorated in “autumnal shades of gold, green, rust and teal”, spanning everything from “simple” dorms to family rooms with access to a shared kitchen for “DIY dinners and breakfasts”.

oldbridgeinn.co.uk