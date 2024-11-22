Hot shichimi honey-fried chicken recipe
Crispy chicken thighs and potato wedges in an easy-to-make sweet and spicy sauce
This recipe uses tasty boneless chicken thighs to create a perfectly crisp fried chicken, tossed in a sweet, salty and savoury shichimi hot honey sauce, and served with chunky potato wedges. The trick with this dish is getting the chicken as crisp as you can, so make sure the oil is nice and hot before you begin frying.
Ingredients:
For the sauce:
- 2 tbsp shichimi
- 1 tsp smoked sweet paprika
- 2 tbsp soy sauce
- 4 tbsp honey
- 1 tsp sesame oil
- 1 tsp sesame seeds
- 1 garlic clove, minced
For the crispy chicken and potato wedges:
- 100g cornflour
- 4 to 6 skinless boneless chicken thighs, halved
- 300ml rapeseed or vegetable oil, plus 4 tbsp for oiling the tray
- 1 large white potato, skin on, sliced into wedges
- 1 large sweet potato, skin on, sliced into wedges
- 1 tbsp shichimi
- a pinch of salt
- 3 spring onions, thinly sliced, to garnish
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 200°C (400°F), Gas Mark 6
- To make the sauce, place all the ingredients in a small bowl and whisk to combine. Set aside.
- Add half the cornflour to a medium bowl. Add the chicken thighs and toss to thoroughly coat them in the cornflour, then shake off any excess.
- Add the 4tbsp oil to a large baking tray and place in the oven to heat up.
- Tip the remaining cornflour into a large bowl, add the white and sweet potato wedges and toss to coat. Lay the wedges on the hot baking tray and bake for 45 minutes, turning every 10 to 15 minutes.
- Heat the remaining oil in a large frying pan over a medium-high heat. Add a piece of the coated chicken to test if the oil is hot enough: it should bubble when it hits the oil. If not, heat the oil for a little longer, then re-test.
- Fry the chicken thighs for 6 to 7 minutes, working in batches as necessary, until golden brown and crispy. Remove using a slotted spoon and place on a plate lined with kitchen paper to soak up any excess oil.
- Heat the sauce in a separate large frying pan over a medium heat. Add the chicken and toss to evenly coat it in the sauce.
- Tip the baked potato wedges into a large bowl and add the shichimi and the pinch of salt. Toss to coat.
- Take the chicken thighs out of the pan and arrange them with the potato wedges on a serving plate. Garnish with the spring onion slices and drizzle over some of the sauce, pouring the rest into a small dish to be served on the side for dipping.
Taken from Wagamama Soul Kitchen: The Art of Cooking and Eating in 70 Recipes, available now, £22.
