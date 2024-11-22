Hot shichimi honey-fried chicken recipe

CLICK TO RATE
(No ratings)

Crispy chicken thighs and potato wedges in an easy-to-make sweet and spicy sauce

hot shishimi chicken
Sweet, salty and savoury: honey and Japanese seven-spice mix add a zing to crispy chicken thighs
(Image credit: Studio C Hawks)
Makes
By
published

This recipe uses tasty boneless chicken thighs to create a perfectly crisp fried chicken, tossed in a sweet, salty and savoury shichimi hot honey sauce, and served with chunky potato wedges. The trick with this dish is getting the chicken as crisp as you can, so make sure the oil is nice and hot before you begin frying.


Ingredients:

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week UK
Related Recipes
Latest Recipes