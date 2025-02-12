Sense check: Max Rocha

What is the first thing you see in the morning?

The football scores online.

Describe the view from where you are right now.

Grilled chicken salad for the staff meal at work.

Is there a view you can't quite forget?

My family at Christmas in Dublin.

Is there a particular artwork you always return to for inspiration?

"Pony Kids" by Perry Ogden.

Is there a particular artwork you're obsessed with at the moment?

"A Is for Ant" by Jack Davison.

What sound do you wake up to?

Lime bikes outside.

What sound would you like to wake up to?

BBC News.

What gets you dancing?

Project Pablo.

Which song always makes you cry?

"Everybody Hurts" by R.E.M.

And which one always makes you smile?

"Let's Dance" by David Bowie.

Which singer or song do you never tire of hearing, and why?

U2/Bono, as he's the best.

Which smell takes you back to childhood?

Brown bread.

What smell makes you feel at home?

Jo Malone candles.

What is your earliest scent memory?

Mum's mushroom pasta.

What was the first meal that made you fall in love with food?

My mum's pork pasta.

Describe a dish that's always stayed with you.

Sunday roast chicken.

What is the taste of autumn/winter/summer?

Autumn is pumpkin, winter is mince pies and summer is tomatoes.

What is your go-to dinner-party dish?

Chicken pie.

What is your favourite restaurant in London?

The Quality Chop House.

In the world?

La Petite Maison in Nice, France.

Silk or cashmere?

Cashmere.

Marble or wood?

Wood.

Do you have a favourite piece of furniture at home?

My sister's old pink sofa.

Is there an object that you cherish the most?

My first half-marathon race medal

Café Cecilia Cookbook by Max Rocha is published by Phaidon