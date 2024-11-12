Niklas Ekstedt's grilled lamb saddle

CLICK TO RATE
(No ratings)

This juicy lamb is complimented with cabbage, black garlic mayonnaise and fried nettles

lamb saddle
This is a perfectly comforting dish for winter
(Image credit: Ekstedt at The Yard)
Makes
By
published

This comforting and warming recipe is by Niklas Ekstedt, the Swedish head chef and owner at Ekstedt at The Yard. He is one of the most renowned names within Nordic cuisine, and known globally as the "godfather of wood-fired cooking".

Ingredients:

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Rebekah Evans, The Week UK

Rebekah Evans joined The Week as newsletter editor in 2023 and has written on subjects ranging from Ukraine and Afghanistan to fast fashion and "brotox". She started her career at Reach plc, where she cut her teeth on news, before pivoting into personal finance at the height of the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis. Social affairs is another of her passions, and she has interviewed people from across the world and from all walks of life. Rebekah completed an NCTJ with the Press Association and has written for publications including The Guardian, The Week magazine, the Press Association and local newspapers. 

Related Recipes
Latest Recipes
Latest News