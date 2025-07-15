Princess cake: 'sexy' Swedish dessert has a moment

The retro layered cake is selling fast in bakeries and hip restaurants around the world

Swedish princess cake on a shelf in a bakery
Famously difficult to bake: the Swedish cake is topped with cream and covered with green marzipan
(Image credit: Nathanial Noir / Alamy)
By
published

"After nearly a century of demure European popularity", the Swedish princess cake (prinsesstårta) is suddenly "everywhere", said The Guardian.

The "dome-shaped" cake – made of neat, alternating layers of chiffon sponge, raspberry jam and vanilla custard, topped with whipped cream and a "smooth layer of green marzipan" – has gone viral, appearing in countless TikTok videos and cropping up on menus at "hip restaurants in Los Angeles and New York".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

Latest