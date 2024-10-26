Shepherd's pie recipe
British classic is perfect to share with the family
|Makes
Shepherd's pie (made using lamb, as opposed to cottage pie, which is made from beef) is thought to have originated in Scotland, in the mid-19th century, said Angela Hartnett. Back then, it consisted of a mashed potato top and bottom, with the meaty filling sandwiched between the two. Here, I'm going for the version that is more usual now, with a creamy mash topping that becomes tinged at the edges as the delicious filling bubbles through.
Ingredients:
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 celery stick, finely chopped
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 2-3 carrots, finely chopped
- 500g lamb mince
- 2 tbsp tomato purée
- a large splash of Worcestershire sauce
- 1⁄2 beef stock cube
- 500ml lamb stock
- salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 900g potatoes, cut into large dice
- 100g butter, plus extra for dotting
- 50ml whole milk
Method:
- Heat the olive oil in a saucepan over a medium heat. Add the celery, onion and carrots and cook for 10 minutes, until soft. Turn up the heat, crumble in the lamb mince and cook, stirring from time to time, until brown (about 10 minutes). Tip off any excess fat.
- Add the tomato purée, Worcestershire sauce and the half stock cube and fry for a few minutes, then pour over the stock. Bring to a simmer, then cover and cook for 20 minutes.
- Uncover, and cook for a further 20 minutes, until the lamb is tender and the liquid has almost evaporated. Season with salt and pepper.
- Meanwhile, heat the oven to 200°C/180°C fan, then make the mash topping.
- Boil the potatoes in salted water for 15-20 minutes, until tender.
- Drain in a colander, then tip the potatoes back into the pan and mash them first with the butter and then with the milk (in that order).
- Put the mince into your ovenproof dish, top evenly with the mash and ruffle the mash
- with a fork. Dot with butter.
- Bake the shepherd's pie in the oven for 25-30 minutes, until the top is starting to colour and the mince is bubbling through at the edges of the pie. Leave to stand for about 5 minutes before serving, ideally with cabbage and peas.
Taken from Miracle Mince: 80 delicious recipes for the frugal kitchen favourite by Hospitality Action, published by Bloomsbury/Jon Croft Editions at £20.
-
