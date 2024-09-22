Smoked butter beans with hake recipe
This nutritious, flavoursome dish is perfect in warm or cold weather
We all need to eat more beans, said Charlie Bigham: they are nutritious and delicious. For this fish recipe, I have used a jar of butter beans, but of course you can prepare dried beans ahead of time if you prefer. Serve with crusty bread and a lightly dressed salad if the weather is warm, or freshly cooked greens if it’s cold.
Ingredients:
- 1 1⁄2 tbsp olive oil
- 4 x 150-200g hake fillets, or other white fish fillets
- juice of 1⁄2 a lemon finely chopped
- flat-leaf parsley leaves
- crusty bread, to serve
- For the beans:
- 4 tbsp olive oil
- 2 large onions, sliced
- 2 celery sticks, finely sliced
- 3 large garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 2 tsp sweet smoked paprika
- 400g can of chopped tomatoes
- 200g tomato passata
- 700g jar of large or queen butter beans (Bold Bean Co's are particularly good)
- sea salt flakes and freshly ground black pepper
Method:
- Start by making the beans. Heat 3 tablespoons of the oil in a large shallow casserole, sauté pan or deep frying pan with a lid and fry the onions and celery gently for 10 minutes, or until softened and beginning to brown, stirring regularly. Add the garlic and cook for 3 minutes more, stirring frequently.
- Pour the rest of the oil into the pan and add the paprika. Cook for a minute, stirring constantly.
- Next, add the tomatoes, passata and the beans, with all their liquid. Season with lots of pepper; you shouldn’t need extra salt as the beany liquid will already be fairly salty. Bring to a gentle simmer and cook for 10 minutes, stirring regularly.
- Meanwhile, place a frying pan over a medium- high heat, add the 1 1⁄2 tablespoons of oil and then the fish, skin-side down. Season with salt and pepper and cook for 2 minutes. Carefully flip the fish over, add a dash more oil and cook for a further 4 minutes, or until pale golden and almost cooked through.
- Lift the fish gently onto the cooked beans, cover the pan with a lid and simmer gently for a further 4-5 minutes, or until the fish is just cooked: it should be firm but ready to flake into large pieces if prodded.
- Take off the heat, drizzle with extra-virgin olive oil and the lemon juice, and scatter lots of chopped parsley on top. Serve with crusty bread.
Taken from Supper With Charlie Bigham: Favourite Food for Family & Friends, published by Octopus at £26. To buy from The Week Bookshop for £20.99 (incl. p&p), call 020-3176 3835 or visit theweekbookshop.co.uk.
