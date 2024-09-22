Smoked butter beans with hake recipe

We all need to eat more beans, said Charlie Bigham: they are nutritious and delicious. For this fish recipe, I have used a jar of butter beans, but of course you can prepare dried beans ahead of time if you prefer. Serve with crusty bread and a lightly dressed salad if the weather is warm, or freshly cooked greens if it’s cold.



Ingredients:

1 1⁄2 tbsp olive oil

4 x 150-200g hake fillets, or other white fish fillets

juice of 1⁄2 a lemon finely chopped

flat-leaf parsley leaves

crusty bread, to serve

For the beans:

4 tbsp olive oil

2 large onions, sliced

2 celery sticks, finely sliced

3 large garlic cloves, finely chopped

2 tsp sweet smoked paprika

400g can of chopped tomatoes

200g tomato passata

700g jar of large or queen butter beans (Bold Bean Co's are particularly good)

sea salt flakes and freshly ground black pepper



Method:

Start by making the beans. Heat 3 tablespoons of the oil in a large shallow casserole, sauté pan or deep frying pan with a lid and fry the onions and celery gently for 10 minutes, or until softened and beginning to brown, stirring regularly. Add the garlic and cook for 3 minutes more, stirring frequently.

Pour the rest of the oil into the pan and add the paprika. Cook for a minute, stirring constantly.

Next, add the tomatoes, passata and the beans, with all their liquid. Season with lots of pepper; you shouldn’t need extra salt as the beany liquid will already be fairly salty. Bring to a gentle simmer and cook for 10 minutes, stirring regularly.

Meanwhile, place a frying pan over a medium- high heat, add the 1 1⁄2 tablespoons of oil and then the fish, skin-side down. Season with salt and pepper and cook for 2 minutes. Carefully flip the fish over, add a dash more oil and cook for a further 4 minutes, or until pale golden and almost cooked through.

Lift the fish gently onto the cooked beans, cover the pan with a lid and simmer gently for a further 4-5 minutes, or until the fish is just cooked: it should be firm but ready to flake into large pieces if prodded.

Take off the heat, drizzle with extra-virgin olive oil and the lemon juice, and scatter lots of chopped parsley on top. Serve with crusty bread.

Taken from Supper With Charlie Bigham: Favourite Food for Family & Friends, published by Octopus at £26. To buy from The Week Bookshop for £20.99 (incl. p&p), call 020-3176 3835 or visit theweekbookshop.co.uk.

