Sprout bhaji recipe
Give your festive Brussels sprouts a vibrantly spicy Indian twist
|Makes
Every Christmas, the humble Brussels sprout splits opinion: some can't get enough, while others would rather avoid at all costs. But this recipe from Pignut – a Yorkshire restaurant with sustainability at its core – might well convert the sprout-avoiders this festive season. An inventive twist on the traditional Indian dish, it's bursting with classic bhaji spices.
Ingredients:
For the bhaji spice mix:
- 2 tsp coriander powder
- 1⁄2 tsp chilli powder
- 2 tsp ground cumin
- 2 tsp paprika
- 1 tsp turmeric
- 2 tsp garam masala
For the bhajis:
- 8 Brussels sprouts, thinly sliced
- 1⁄2 onion, thinly sliced
- 1 tsp bhaji spice mix
- 1⁄4 tsp salt
- splash of water
- 1 to 2 tbsp YQ flour
Method:
- First, make the bhaji spice mix. Combine all six spices in a bowl. Toast the spice mix in a dry pan over medium heat until fragrant. Set aside to cool.
- In a bowl, mix the thinly sliced Brussels sprouts and onion with 1⁄4 tsp salt, 1 tsp of the prepared bhaji spice mix, and a splash of water.
- Toss well, cover, and leave to marinate in the fridge for about 2 hours.
- Remove the bowl from the fridge and mix in the flour gradually until a paste forms and the mixture holds together. Adjust with a little more flour or water, if needed, to reach the right consistency.
- Heat a fryer or deep pan of oil to 180°C.
- Use a spoon to shape small balls of the bhaji mix and gently drop them into the hot oil.
- Fry until golden brown and crispy, then remove and place on a tray lined with kitchen paper (or a clean J cloth) to absorb excess oil.
- Lightly sprinkle the fried bhajis with a pinch of the toasted spice mix.
- Serve warm with goat's curd, mango chutney, or mint yogurt for dipping.
