Sprout bhaji recipe

CLICK TO RATE
(No ratings)

Give your festive Brussels sprouts a vibrantly spicy Indian twist

Three sprout bhajis, served on a slate platter
Sprouting up: add spice to your traditional Christmas veg
(Image credit: Spotty Media Limited / Pignut)
Makes
By
published

Every Christmas, the humble Brussels sprout splits opinion: some can't get enough, while others would rather avoid at all costs. But this recipe from Pignut – a Yorkshire restaurant with sustainability at its core – might well convert the sprout-avoiders this festive season. An inventive twist on the traditional Indian dish, it's bursting with classic bhaji spices.


Ingredients:

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week UK
Related Recipes
Latest Recipes
Latest News