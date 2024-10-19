Tartiflette recipe

One of the most popular winter dishes in France, tartiflette is a must-try if you can get hold of a Reblochon cheese, said Manon Lagrève. This soft, cow's milk cheese from the Alps is buttery, nutty and seriously addictive, and it is becoming easier to find outside France, but if you really can’t get hold of it, you could use Port Salut or muenster cheese instead.

Ingredients:

1kg floury potatoes

3 large onions, sliced

1 tsp butter

100ml white wine

1 large Reblochon (500g)

250g smoked lardons (or smoked bacon, diced)

100ml double cream

sea salt and freshly cracked black pepper

Method:

Peel and slice the potatoes 3-4mm thick and place in a medium-size saucepan filled with cold water along with 1 teaspoon of salt. Cover, bring to the boil, then cook for 15 minutes. Drain and set aside.

Fry the onions with the butter in a large frying pan (skillet) for about 5 minutes over a medium heat, until softened but not coloured. Add the white wine and cook until it evaporates. Remove the onions from the pan and set aside.

Fry the lardons in the same pan for 5-7 minutes until golden and crispy, then remove from the pan. Preheat the oven to 180°C fan (200°C/400°F/gas 6).

Spread half of the onions across the base of a roasting tin, top with half of the lardons and then all of the potatoes.

Finish with the rest of the onions and lardons and pour in the cream.

Slice the Reblochon lengthways, then place on top, crust-facing up. Season to taste, with pepper.

Cook for 30 minutes until the Reblochon has fully melted and is golden on top. Serve with a dressed salad.

Tip: You can make a vegetarian version by replacing the lardons with cooked mushrooms and using a suitable vegetarian cheese.

Taken from "Chez Manon: Simple Recipes from a French Home Kitchen" by Manon Lagrève, published by Hardie Grant at £26. To buy from The Week Bookshop for £20.99, call 020 3176 3835 or visit theweekbookshop.co.uk.

