This just in
3 dead in France in knife attack described as terrorism

6:33 a.m.
Attack in Nice, France
Valery Hache/AFP/Getty Images

Three people were killed and several others wounded Thursday in a knife attack at a church in Nice, France. The city's mayor described the assault as terrorism, and France's anti-terrorism prosecutor's office said it has opened an investigation. The attacker was wounded, arrested, and taken to a nearby hospital, two police officials told The Associated Press. The man was believed to have acted alone, the officials added. A police source told Reuters one of the victims had her head severed.

The motive for the attack isn't clear, but France has been in turmoil for the past 10 days over the beheading of a Parisian middle school teacher, Samuel Paty, by a Chechen Muslim extremist evidently upset that Paty had shown his class a caricature of the Prophet Mohammed drawn years ago by the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo. The cartoon, considered blasphemous by many Muslims, has been widely displayed in marches to support the slain teacher and freedom of speech. In September, a man seeking asylum had attacked bystanders outside Charlie Hebdo's former office with a butcher knife. Peter Weber

Late Night tackles Trump and the coronavirus
Late night comedians seek humor in Trump's 'clearly insane' claim of 'ending the COVID-19 pandemic'

5:48 a.m.

"This campaign has gone on for an eternity," but there are only six days left until the voting stops, Stephen Colbert said on Wednesday's Late Show. President Trump "is spending his time shoring up states he won in 2016," and one clip from a Michigan rally "getting a lot of attention" involves his "attempt to appeal to suburban women," he said. Yes, "Donald Trump's gonna get your husbands back to work so you can get all your lady chores done — like voting for Joe Biden."

Meanwhile, the coronavirus is spreading everywhere, fast, hitting "500,000 new cases in just the past week," Colbert said. "Clearly, we're a long way from ending the COVID-19 pandemic. On the other hand, yesterday a new White House press released announced that one of Trump's biggest accomplishments is 'ending the COVID-19 pandemic.' Now while that is clearly insane, declaring victory prematurely is a proud Republican tradition."

Colbert also joined the mockery of Kim Kardashian West's private-island birthday party. "I'm just worried they're gonna give rich people who do whatever they want on a private island a bad name," he deadpanned. "See you soon, Richard Branson!"

"I wonder if anyone told [Kardashian] she's allowed to have a party and not post pictures of it," Jimmy Kimmel mused on Kimmel Live. "People really went nuts on this one. They're saying this could potentially derail Kanye's presidential campaign." Meanwhile, "members of Trump's own coronavirus task force are said to be personally offended by a release from the White House yesterday that claimed, among other things, that the president ended the pandemic," he said, adding dryly, "You won't see that on MSDNC."

Trump claiming he ended the COVID-19 pandemic is "like the Tampa Bay Rays listing their biggest accomplishment as '2020 World Series Champions,'" Jimmy Fallon said at The Tonight Show. "Keep in mind, though, the White House 'Science' office is just Eric and Don Jr. wearing Bill Nye Halloween costumes," he added. "I was pretty surprised the find out the Trump White House has a science office. That's like finding out The Bachelorette has a science office."

After at a star-crossed rally in Omaha Tuesday night, "everyone was freezing — Trump supporters were like, 'If only there was some way to keep our faces warm,'" Fallon joked. And when the shuttle buses failed to materialize afterward, "some people were actually treated for hypothermia. That's how bad it's getting for Trump: even his supporters are turning blue." Watch below. Peter Weber

Kushner
Listen to Jared Kushner boast in April about 'Trump getting the country back from the doctors'

3:32 a.m.

We know from Bob Woodward's recorded interviews that President Trump had a good sense of how dangerous COVID-19 was early on and decided to play down the risk to prevent public "panic." But Woodward also spoke with Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, and some of those recordings were shared on CNN Wednesday.

Kushner's April 18 interview focused on Trump's push to pivot from fighting the coronavirus outbreak, which at that point had killed 40,000 people and was ravaging New York, to getting businesses to reopen. "It was almost like Trump getting the country back from the doctors, right?" Kushner told Woodward. "In the sense that what he now did was, you know, he's going to own the open-up." The U.S. was mostly past "the panic phase" and "pain phase" of the pandemic and had arrived at "the comeback phase," Kushner predicted. "Trump’s now back in charge. It’s not the doctors. They’ve kind of — we have, like, a negotiated settlement."

"They wanted to sideline the doctors, simple and clear," CNN's Jamie Grangel paraphrased. "They saw the doctors as adversaries. When you say 'negotiated settlement,' it sounds more like the end of a war." Trump's COVID-19 response was largely guided by Kushner, so it was Kushner's response, too, she added.

Woodward himself told CNN's Anderson Cooper on Wednesday night that the White House's theory that Trump may even benefit from the pandemic is "a Shakespearean tragedy unto itself."

Kushner also told Woodward that Trump had gotten rid of several "overconfident idiots" — Woodward speculated he meant James Mattis, Rex Tillerson, and Gary Cohn — and said Trump had successfully staged a "full hostile takeover" of the Republican Party. You can listen to more audio excerpts at CNN. Peter Weber

Late Night Tackles President Trump
Trevor Noah and Colbert's Late Show sing and sigh about Trump's frozen, stranded fans in Omaha

2:15 a.m.

"If you're planning to attend one of those big Trump campaign rallies, well, maybe bring an extra coat," Trevor Noah suggested on Wednesday's Daily Show. He was alluding to the aftermath of President Trump's Omaha rally Tuesday night, when a dearth of shuttle buses afterward left hundreds or thousands of supporters stranded in 30 degree weather for hours, some of them rushed to the hospital.

"I swear, guys, every day there's another way that you can die from going to a Trump rally," Noah said. "First, you could get corona, now you can get hypothermia? By the end of the weekend, Trump is just going to be tossing snakes out into the crowd." Still, he added, "I guess this is a classic Donald Trump move: Leaving his supporters stranded out in the cold."

The Late Show left the jokes to Frozen's Elsa. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Man donates 25,000 baseball cards to girl who lost her collection in a fire

1:59 a.m.

When Kevin Ashford heard about a 9-year-old girl whose baseball card collection was destroyed in a fire, he knew exactly what to do with the more than 25,000 cards he had acquired over the last two decades.

Reese Osterberg lives in Fresno County, California, and has been playing baseball since she was in preschool. She began collecting baseball cards about three years ago, and the 100 or so cards she had were lost when the Creek fire recently burned down her family's home. When local firefighters learned that her cards had been ruined, they asked the community to help her get started on a new collection.

Ashford lives in San Jose, and he arranged to have his cards picked up on Tuesday. He told ABC7 he had thought about selling the cards online, but he's glad he held onto them so they can go to Osterberg and her friends. "It's just one thing after another that's been happening here during 2020, and I just want to make it a little easier for these kids," he said. To make the donation even better, Osterberg's favorite player is Buster Posey of the San Francisco Giants, and that's one of the cards she'll be receiving. Catherine Garcia

that's embarrassing
Trump let a far-right British gadfly speak longer at his Arizona rally than embattled GOP Sen. Martha McSally

1:30 a.m.

President Trump briefly shared the spotlight with Sen. Martha McSally (R-Ariz.) during a rally in Goodyear, Arizona, on Wednesday, telling her she had "one minute" to talk to the crowd, adding, "They don't want to hear this."

McSally is trailing her Democratic opponent, Mark Kelly, in the polls, but at the rally, Trump gave more speaking time to Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), and controversial British politician and key Brexit leader Nigel Farage, who flew all the way to the desert to call Trump "the most resilient and brave person" he has ever met.

When it was time for McSally to address the crowd, Trump said, "Martha, come up fast. Fast. Fast. Come on. Quick. You got one minute! One minute, Martha! They don't want to hear this, Martha. Come on. Let's go. Quick, quick, quick. Come on." It was, Arizona Republic columnist Laurie Roberts wrote, "how you might call your dog."

Watching the scene unfold was "painful," Roberts said, as "the president who dodged the draft" was treating "the nation's first female combat pilot with such disrespect."

This wasn't the first uncomfortable moment between Trump and McSally at a rally; earlier this month, Trump was in Tucson, where he heaped praised upon Kelli Ward, chair of the Arizona Republican Party. Ward, he said, was "a warrior" and "a fighter" who is "a friend that's so loyal, and strong and a good person." In 2018, Ward lost to McSally in a three-way GOP Senate primary, and Trump lamented that "she would have been, oh, if she didn't have three or four people running at the same time, she would have been your senator. Hate to say it, she would have been your senator." McSally was in attendance at the rally but never got a chance to speak, Roberts said, adding, "It's baffling that Trump would treat McSally almost as an annoyance in her own state, at a time when she is fighting for every vote." Catherine Garcia

2020 poll watch
Biden enters final week of the 2020 election with a 12-point lead over Trump, CNN poll finds

1:27 a.m.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden enters the final week of the 2020 election with a lead of 12 percentage points over President Trump, according to a CNN/SSRS poll released Wednesday. In the poll, 54 percent of likely voters are backing Biden while 42 percent favor Trump. The CNN polls is better for Biden than the national averages from RealClearPolitics, 7.5 points (51.1 percent to 43.6 percent), and FiveThirtyEight, where Biden's 9-point lead (51.8 percent to 42.9 percent) is paired with 88 in 100 odds of winning the Electoral College.

Trump trailed by 16 points in CNN's last national poll, so this is an improvement, but the race has been remarkably steady. "Biden has held a lead in every CNN poll on the matchup since 2019, and he has held a statistically significant advantage in every high-quality national poll since the spring," CNN reports. "All of the data point to an election that is a referendum on an unpopular president, and a sizable share of both candidates' supporters are making their decisions based on their feelings about Trump," whose approval rating sits at 42 percent. CNN broke down some of the big demographic splits on air.

CNN's poll wasn't the only one national survey released Wednesday, "and although there are some outliers in both directions, they tell a fairly consistent story, overall: A steady race nationally, perhaps with some gains for Joe Biden in the Midwest," Nate Silver writes at FiveThirtyEight. Biden appears to be losing a tiny bit of ground in post-debate national polls but gaining in state polls, and he's doing better in higher-quality polls like CNN's than in lower quality ones.

SSRS conducted the CNN poll Oct. 23-26 among 1,005 U.S. adults reached by phone, including 886 likely voters. The poll or likely voters has a margin of sampling error of ± 3.8 percentage points. Peter Weber

2020 ad watch
Minnesota's governor, 3 predecessors made a very nice, bipartisan voting ad urging 'civility' and patience

12:14 a.m.

Minnesota's last four governors seem determined to make a stand for the state's "Minnesota nice" ethos, while also refuting baseless fears of vote fraud. Gov. Tim Walz (D) came up with the idea to invite his three predecessors — Mark Dayton (D), Tim Pawlenty (R), and Jesse Ventura (I) — to make and ad with him last Friday, they filmed it Monday, and Walz's office released it Wednesday, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. The governors agree that this is "the most important election of our lifetime" and urge Minnesotans to show patience, "civility, and decency" throughout the process.

"I asked some friends to help me explain why Election Day might be a little different this year," Walz tweeted. "The four of us don't agree on everything. But we do agree on this: The 2020 election is too important to sit out. Go vote."

Along with President Trump's frequent, false assertions about rampant mail-in vote fraud and calls for his followers to "watch" people vote, Minnesota had to swat down a plan by a Tennessee-based company to send private armed guards to "protect" the polls, the Star Tribune reports.

"Our state is proud to have one of the safest and most secure election systems in the whole country," Pawlenty said. "With so many of us voting by mail, it may take a little longer to verify a winner," Walz added. "And that's okay, it's by design," Pawlenty continued. "A delay just means out system is working," Ventura said, "and that we're counting every ballot."

In a time of deep and sometimes violent polarization, this is pretty nice, Minnesota. Peter Weber

