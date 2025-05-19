The rise of bakery tourism

From honey buns to yuzu orange jaffa cakes, 'show-stopping' sweet treats are worth travelling for

Freshly baked pains aux raisins and fruit Danishes
'Bakery pilgrims' will travel great distances 'in pursuit of a fine loaf or bun'
Foodies used to fight over tables at the hot new restaurant in town, said Hannah Evans in The Times. "Now, it's £6 buns on the counter of their local artisanal bakery."

Britain is in the middle of a "bakery boom", as "cash-strapped diners" trade pricey meals out for "a coffee and a croissant". This year, for the first time, The Good Food Guide has compiled a list of the UK's top bakeries, sending out undercover inspectors to sample the country's very best artisan breads and pastries. You won't find standard pains au chocolat at these popular spots; local patissiers are crafting "show-stopping buns" from top-quality, and often sustainably sourced, ingredients.

