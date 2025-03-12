How Gail's became the symbol of high street gentrification

Upmarket bakery chain has been bitterly resisted by residents in several areas

GAIL&#039;S bakery
The mere presence of a Gail's seems to provoke residents.
(Image credit: John Keeble/Getty Images)
By
published

Gail's has been accused of hypocrisy after a whistleblower revealed that the upmarket bakery throws away unsold sandwiches every two hours rather than chilling them in fridges.

The revelation, published in The Sun, will add to consumers' misgivings around the divisive chain, which has already been accused of contributing to gentrification.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

