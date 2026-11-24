‘Carnaval de Luz’ by U2

★★

“Call it a comeback, call it rock ’n’ roll” — either way, U2 has found “a spark that was missing,” said Sam Sodomsky in Pitchfork. Ending a lengthy creative downturn, the storied quartet’s 16th studio album “pushes forward, with a lighter heart and unlikely grace,” mostly because it focuses squarely on the glorious sound the four men have “built and rebuilt, time and time again.” After the “spunky” opener, “Go (Carnaval de Luz),” the band recaptures “the sinewy, devilish glam of 1991’s Achtung Baby” on “La Reina.” And though the 12-track album soon “loses momentum,” it “closes just as confidently as it begins.” To my ears, it “sometimes feels like a sampler taken from past U2 records,” said Mark Richardson in The Wall Street Journal. “Glorify” and “Midnight Sunshine” are pleasant “pop confections.” Other tracks are undercut by vague melodies or treacly lyrics, and as good as Dolly Parton is on “Torn,” the final track, “her presence reinforces the randomness of Carnaval de Luz.” U2 released two six-song EPs earlier this year, then this record. Those 24 total tracks, perhaps, “should have been whittled down to the best 10.”

‘How to Quit Smoking’ by Dominic Fike

★★★

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It’s relatability that endears Dominic Fike to his rabid cult following,” said Michael Saponara in Billboard. On his third album, the 30-year-old singer-rapper-guitarist again touches on his troubled Naples, Fla., upbringing and his turbulent 20s while confronting the challenges of being a new father. Four years after he co-starred on HBO’s Euphoria, his “blend of rock, alt-pop, and hip-hop” has become “buzzy ear candy for TikTok users,” helping him score a recent Top 10 single with “Babydoll,” a revived 2018 track. On standouts here, including “Pangea” and “War Machine,” he proves himself “a chameleon who can’t be boxed in artistically,” whether riffing on a chorus from an Ol’ Dirty Bastard track or spooling out “breezy guitar riffs reminiscent of Jack Johnson.” Many of Fike’s songs “can feel fleeting, like he’s too itchy to fully sit in whatever emotion he’s conjuring up,” said Julyssa Lopez in Rolling Stone. Even so, “the songs are good, layered, and surprisingly upbeat.” And “when Fike does lean into deeper, heavier feelings,” as on “Spotlight/Inner Child,” a four-minute closer that folds in a phone chat with an imprisoned friend, “he can land a serious gut punch.”

‘Universal Bubba’ by Willi Carlisle

★★★

“Meant to celebrate and subvert Southern culture in all its glory,” Willi Carlisle’s new double album “works like it’s supposed to,” said Chris DeVille in Stereogum. This sixth LP from the Arkansas country rocker is his “most ambitious work yet,” and it “plays like a vibrant landscape populated by strivers, freaks, and wild cards.” While Carlisle’s queer sexuality is “intrinsic to his songwriting,” he’s also simply “one of his generation’s finest Southern bards.” His songs span “a broad spectrum of twangy subgenres,” and he modifies his voice accordingly, capably evoking “Johnny Cash’s rugged talk-singing, George Jones’ mournful bellow, and Garth Brooks’ resolute yodel.” A devotion to old-world sounds distinguishes Carlisle “from his weird-Americana peers,” said Nathan Stevens in Paste. On Universal Bubba, produced by Tyler Childers, you’ll hear echoes of ragtime and vaudeville. And though too many of the record’s 17 songs “feel like retreads” from better, earlier albums, “She Only Loves Horses,” the album’s “funniest and most woebegone cut,” is a keeper. It’s a lark about dating a horse girl that eventually “shifts from comedy to desperation.”