Properties of the week: impressive coastal homes
Featuring homes in Cornwall, Devon and Fife
Gwynedd: Tan Yr Allt, Llwyngwril
Llwyngwril. An ideal house for experienced surfers, by a beach within Snowdonia National Park. 5 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, garden, garage. OIRO £695,000; Fine & Country
Cornwall: Pentui, Feock
An elegant Georgian house set in 2.85 acres of grounds including a mature orchard. 5 beds, kitchen, 3 receps, 3-bed annexe, 1-bed annexe. £1.35m; Finest Properties
Caithness: Holborn Head Lighthouse, Scrabster
A striking B-listed lighthouse and tower overlooking the Pentland Firth. The property was built in 1862, and has been sensitively restored. 3 beds (1 en suite), family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, studio, garden, garage. OIEO £450,000; Galbraith
Devon: Rock Cottage, Cockwood
Characterful Grade II beachside house set in approx. 1.2 acres. 7 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, 1-bed annexe, garden, garage. £1.95m; Strutt & Parker
Pembrokeshire: Caldey View, Tenby
Superb Grade II Georgian townhouse (cream house, centre) with direct access to South Beach. The large rear terrace (ideal for entertaining) offers fantastic sea views. 6 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, office, 3 receps. OIEO £1m; Country Living Group
Anglesey: Morawelon, Llanfaethlu
An attractive house set in approx. 5.8 acres, with captivating views of Trefadog Beach and Carmel Head. Main suite, 3 further beds, family bath, shower, kitchen/dining room, recep, garden, workshop, garage. £1.25m; Jackson-Stops
Cornwall: Toads Place, Fowey
An eye-catching Georgian coastal house with panoramic views of Pont Pill and Polruan. 6 beds (all with harbour views), 3 baths, kitchen/dining room, 3 receps, terrace, studio, garden, parking. OIEO £1.85m; Rohrs and Rowe
Fife: Seven Gables, Elie
Charming 17th century house (pale-blue front) overlooking the Firth of Forth, with access to the beach. 4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, garage. OIEO £1.2m; Savills
