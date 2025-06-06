Properties of the week: impressive coastal homes

Gwynedd: Tan Yr Allt, Llwyngwril

(Image credit: Fine & Country)

Llwyngwril. An ideal house for experienced surfers, by a beach within Snowdonia National Park. 5 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, garden, garage. OIRO £695,000; Fine & Country

Cornwall: Pentui, Feock

(Image credit: Rohrs and Rowe)

An elegant Georgian house set in 2.85 acres of grounds including a mature orchard. 5 beds, kitchen, 3 receps, 3-bed annexe, 1-bed annexe. £1.35m; Finest Properties

Caithness: Holborn Head Lighthouse, Scrabster

(Image credit: Galbraith)

A striking B-listed lighthouse and tower overlooking the Pentland Firth. The property was built in 1862, and has been sensitively restored. 3 beds (1 en suite), family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, studio, garden, garage. OIEO £450,000; Galbraith

Devon: Rock Cottage, Cockwood

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

Characterful Grade II beachside house set in approx. 1.2 acres. 7 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, 1-bed annexe, garden, garage. £1.95m; Strutt & Parker

Pembrokeshire: Caldey View, Tenby

(Image credit: Country Living Group)

Superb Grade II Georgian townhouse (cream house, centre) with direct access to South Beach. The large rear terrace (ideal for entertaining) offers fantastic sea views. 6 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, office, 3 receps. OIEO £1m; Country Living Group

Anglesey: Morawelon, Llanfaethlu

(Image credit: Jackson-Stops)

An attractive house set in approx. 5.8 acres, with captivating views of Trefadog Beach and Carmel Head. Main suite, 3 further beds, family bath, shower, kitchen/dining room, recep, garden, workshop, garage. £1.25m; Jackson-Stops

Cornwall: Toads Place, Fowey

(Image credit: Rohrs and Rowe)

An eye-catching Georgian coastal house with panoramic views of Pont Pill and Polruan. 6 beds (all with harbour views), 3 baths, kitchen/dining room, 3 receps, terrace, studio, garden, parking. OIEO £1.85m; Rohrs and Rowe

Fife: Seven Gables, Elie

(Image credit: Savills)

Charming 17th century house (pale-blue front) overlooking the Firth of Forth, with access to the beach. 4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, garage. OIEO £1.2m; Savills