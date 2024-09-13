Properties of the week: impressive houses by rivers
Featuring homes in Berkshire, Wiltshire and Somerset
North Yorkshire: Rake Farm, Glaisdale
A Grade II farmhouse with a holiday cottage and fishing rights on the River Esk, situated within the North York Moors National Park. 3 beds, family bath, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, 1-bed self- contained cottage, garden, stables, outbuildings, garage; approx. 6.4 acres. £1.17m; Peter Illingworth
Berkshire: Marsh Cottage, Weston
An enchanting thatched cottage overlooking the River Lambourn. The property is surrounded by mature gardens and meadows. 3 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, garden, parking. OIEO £900,000; Strutt & Parker
Northamptonshire: Mill Lane, Islip
An 18th century mill house with mooring and fishing rights. 5 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, garden, parking. OIEO £1.225m; Woodford & Co
Wiltshire: Mill Race Close, Salisbury
With direct river frontage on the River Nadder, this delightful Grade II house sits in an enviable position. Main suite, 3 further beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, parking, garage. £600,000; Hamptons
Somerset: Paddons, Dulverton
This handsome property, built in the early 1800s, is set in 15 acres overlooking the River Barle and comes with fishing rights and woodland. Main suite, 4 further beds, 2 baths, kitchen/ breakfast room, 2 receps, parking, garden. £925,000; Knight Frank
West Sussex: Blann House, Upper Beeding
An Italianate villa built in 1833 on the Monarch’s Way overlooking the Beeding Bridge and the River Adur. 4 beds, 4 baths, kitchen, living/dining room, recep, annexe, garden, parking. OIEO £1.5m; Fine & Country
Devon: Higher Shapter Street, Topsham
A characterful 400-year- old cottage a few steps from the foreshore of the Exe Estuary. 3 beds, shower, kitchen, recep. £395,000; Inigo
Hampshire: Cob Cottage, Nether Wallop
Thatched cottage in the Test Valley overlooking the Wallop Brook. 4 beds, 2 baths, shower, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, parking. £1.075m; Myddelton & Major
-
