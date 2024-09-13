Properties of the week: impressive houses by rivers

North Yorkshire: Rake Farm, Glaisdale

(Image credit: Peter Illingworth)

A Grade II farmhouse with a holiday cottage and fishing rights on the River Esk, situated within the North York Moors National Park. 3 beds, family bath, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, 1-bed self- contained cottage, garden, stables, outbuildings, garage; approx. 6.4 acres. £1.17m; Peter Illingworth

Berkshire: Marsh Cottage, Weston

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

An enchanting thatched cottage overlooking the River Lambourn. The property is surrounded by mature gardens and meadows. 3 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, garden, parking. OIEO £900,000; Strutt & Parker

Northamptonshire: Mill Lane, Islip

(Image credit: Woodford & Co)

An 18th century mill house with mooring and fishing rights. 5 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, garden, parking. OIEO £1.225m; Woodford & Co

Wiltshire: Mill Race Close, Salisbury

(Image credit: Hamptons)

With direct river frontage on the River Nadder, this delightful Grade II house sits in an enviable position. Main suite, 3 further beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, parking, garage. £600,000; Hamptons

Somerset: Paddons, Dulverton

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

This handsome property, built in the early 1800s, is set in 15 acres overlooking the River Barle and comes with fishing rights and woodland. Main suite, 4 further beds, 2 baths, kitchen/ breakfast room, 2 receps, parking, garden. £925,000; Knight Frank

West Sussex: Blann House, Upper Beeding

(Image credit: Fine Country)

An Italianate villa built in 1833 on the Monarch’s Way overlooking the Beeding Bridge and the River Adur. 4 beds, 4 baths, kitchen, living/dining room, recep, annexe, garden, parking. OIEO £1.5m; Fine & Country

Devon: Higher Shapter Street, Topsham

(Image credit: Inigo)

A characterful 400-year- old cottage a few steps from the foreshore of the Exe Estuary. 3 beds, shower, kitchen, recep. £395,000; Inigo

Hampshire: Cob Cottage, Nether Wallop

(Image credit: Myddelton& Major)

Thatched cottage in the Test Valley overlooking the Wallop Brook. 4 beds, 2 baths, shower, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, parking. £1.075m; Myddelton & Major