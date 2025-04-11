Properties of the week: riverside dwellings
Featuring homes in Berkshire, Somerset and Cornwall
Berkshire: Bankside, Pangbourne
Striking Grade II Edwardian house in a lovely setting overlooking the Thames. 4 suites, 1 further bed, kitchen/ breakfast room, 3 receps, garden, garage, mooring and fishing rights. £1.35m; Warmingham
Somerset: Bridge Cottage, Henley
This charming cottage is set in a peaceful hamlet on the banks of the River Cary. 5 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, 2 receps, cinema room, garden, summer house, outbuildings, rowing boat, pontoon, garage. £850,000; Symonds and Sampson
Pembrokeshire: Glanteifi, Abercych
A characterful Victorian property overlooking the River Teifi. The house comes with approx. 1.5 acres of gardens, including 1,000m of fishing rights. 3 beds, family bath, 2 showers, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, parking. OIRO £450,000; West Wales Properties
Cornwall: Fore Street, Fowey
A delightful hideaway perched over the River Fowey with access to the beach. 3 beds, shower, open- plan kitchen/ dining room, recep, integral boathouse, frape mooring (subject to application), garden. OIRO £950,000; Lillicrap Chilcott
Somerset: Gatesmoor, Hawkridge
Built around 1800, this delightful property is set in a lush unspoilt valley with panoramic views over the Hawkridge Reservoir. 3 beds, family bath, 2 showers, kitchen/ breakfast room, 3 receps, garden, outbuildings, garage/workshop. £825,000; Knight Frank
Essex: Barnes Mill & Barnes Mill House, Chelmsford
A beautifully converted water mill and adjoining mill house with double bank access to the River Chelmer. Barnes Mill House: 4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, garage. Barnes Mill: 4 beds, 2 baths, shower, open-plan kitchen/dining/living room, garden. £2.5m; Savills
Devon: Applewharf, Totnes
A ground-floor flat in a scenic setting on the River Dart. Located in the heart of Totnes, close to many of its amenities. 2 beds, family bath, open- plan kitchen/dining/living room, parking. £300,000; Stags
London: Prospect Quay, Wandsworth SW18
The Caracoli is a stylish houseboat on the Thames with dramatic river views and plenty of outdoor entertaining space. Main suite, 4 further beds, 1 bath, shower, kitchen/open-plan recep, 55ft sun deck. Residents of Prospect Quay benefit from a swimming pool, gym and parking. £2m; River Homes
