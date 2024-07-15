Shannen Doherty, star of '90210,' dies at 53

The 'Charmed' actress was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015

Shannen Doherty in 2021
Doherty used her podcast "Let's Be Clear" to reckon with her life, career and mortality
Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened

Shannen Doherty, a star of 1990s TV hits "Beverly Hills 90210" and "Charmed," died Saturday of cancer, her publicist said Sunday. She was 53. Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. It went into remission, returned in 2019, spread to her brain last year and then to her bones.



Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

