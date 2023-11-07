The daily gossip: Hollywood actors union responds to studios' 'final' offer, Jeremy Allen White had a disastrous meeting for a 'Marvel-y movie,' and more

1. Hollywood actors union responds to studios' 'final' offer

And the strike goes on. SAG-AFTRA has informed members that it responded to what the major studios described as their "last, best and final" offer to end the Hollywood actors strike. The union, though, said they do not have a deal just yet. "There are several essential items on which we still do not have an agreement, including AI," SAG-AFTRA said. Further details were not disclosed, but according to The Hollywood Reporter , SAG-AFTRA has been trying to get the studios to agree on providing compensation, and securing consent, when an AI scan of an actor is reused. By Tuesday afternoon, though, Variety reported the studios have agreed to adjust language in the contract related to AI, raising hopes that a deal could be in reach. In late October, thousands of SAG-AFTRA members signed a letter telling union leaders they "would rather stay on strike than take a bad deal," as "we have not come all this way to cave now." SAG-AFTRA

2. Jeremy Allen White had a disastrous meeting for a 'Marvel-y movie'

No, chef. Jeremy Allen White told GQ he was potentially in the mix for a franchise film, but he tanked his chances. "I had a meeting for a kind of Marvel-y movie, and I had an attitude," he said. "I think I played it all wrong." The "Bear" star explained he couldn't hide his skepticism about the project and told the executives, "Tell me about why should I do your movie." This, he said, was not received well. "They were like, 'Fuck you,'" White said. "And I was like, 'Right on.'" But White appears to have no regrets, as he's "confused at how the pinnacle of an actor's career has ended up" being in a superhero movie. Elsewhere in the profile, White addressed the attention he received after commenting "wow" on an Alexa Demie lingerie photo shoot, noting he called his publicist afterward and declared, "'I just need to shut the fuck up. I just shouldn't say anything.' And she was like, 'Kind of.'" GQ

3. Jeremy Renner explored 'EVERY type' of therapy after snow plow accident

Jeremy Renner remains on his road to recovery. The "Hawkeye" star has shared an update on how he's doing 10 months after being injured in a horrific snow plow accident in January. "I have been exploring EVERY type of therapy since Jan 14th … everyday, countless hours of physical therapy, peptide injections, iv drips and pushes, stem cell and exosomes, red light / IR therapy, hyperbaric chamber 2.0 atmospheres, cold plunge, and the list goes on and on," he wrote on Instagram. But Renner continued that his "greatest therapy has been my mind," and he feels it's his duty to ensure he does not "squander my life being spared, but to give back to my family, friends, and all of you whom have empowered me to endure." Renner was crushed by a snow plow while trying to save his nephew, and he suffered "30 plus broken bones." In an interview with Diane Sawyer, he recalled being able to "see my eye with my other eye." Instagram

4. Nathan Fielder sent Joe Jonas a bowl of mayonnaise

The plan? Force Joe Jonas to question everything after receiving a bowl of mayonnaise. The Jonas brother took to Instagram to share a bizarre anecdote about running into comedian Nathan Fielder. Jonas said he was recently out at a Los Angeles restaurant when he noticed the "Nathan For You" star was there, so he decided to send him a drink. "I asked the waiter if we could send something over, and they said, 'You have good taste,' which made me feel good about my loving all things Nathan Fielder," Jonas recounted. But according to Jonas, as a thank you, Fielder sent back mayonnaise — as in, just a bowl of mayonnaise. As proof, the singer shared a photo of what sort of looks like a small bowl of vanilla ice cream, except it's mayonnaise. Jonas seemed confused by the gesture, but who is he to doubt a man who graduated from one of Canada’s top business schools with really good grades ? Instagram

5. 'The Marvels' final trailer spoils a big cameo days before release