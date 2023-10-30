The daily gossip: Matthew Perry remembered by 'Friends' creators and stars, Megan Fox makes a point of flouting SAG's Halloween costume guidelines, and more

1. Matthew Perry remembered by 'Friends' creators and stars

Tributes are pouring in for Matthew Perry after the "Friends" star died on Saturday at 54 in an apparent drowning. "We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment — not just to his work, but in life as well," said "Friends" co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane and producer Kevin Bright in a joint statement to Deadline . "He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart." Maggie Wheeler, who played Janice on the show, said in an Instagram tribute to Perry that "the joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on," and "I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared." Aisha Tyler, who played Charlie, also shared that Perry "had a gentleness and generosity of spirit that was unparalleled," while Elliott Gould, who played Jack Geller, said it "was my privilege to play his father-in-law." Instagram

2. Megan Fox makes a point of flouting SAG's Halloween costume guidelines

Trick or scab? After SAG-AFTRA recently shared some controversial Halloween costume guidelines amid the Hollywood actors strike, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly seemed to go out of their way to not follow them. The union encouraged members not to post photos of themselves wearing Halloween costumes inspired by struck content, which sparked backlash as some argued the union was being too strict. So on Instagram, Fox shared photos of herself and Kelly in costume as characters from "Kill Bill" — she was dressed as Gogo Yubari, while he was dressed as the Bride — and in the caption, she tagged SAG-AFTRA to indicate she was intentionally ignoring the guidelines. "Abbott Elementary" star Lisa Ann Walter, who has been spotted picketing during the strike, didn't take kindly to the stunt. "What a rebel," Walter posted on X, formerly Twitter. "Keep posturing for stupid shit, pretty lady. Meanwhile we'll be working 10 hours a day — unpaid — to get basic contract earners a fair deal." Instagram

3. 'Avengers: Endgame' director Joe Russo teases Martin Scorsese in controversial video

This Halloween, nothing could be scarier than the return of the Martin Scorsese vs. Marvel discourse. "Avengers: Endgame" co-director Joe Russo took a playful shot at Martin Scorsese in a controversial video, which starts off by showing a clip from TikTok of Scorsese with a dog named Oscar. "Aw, look he's got a schnauzer," Russo says. "I love schnauzers. And his name is Oscar. It's really cute, Oscar." The video then pans out to show Russo holding his own dog and saying, "Alright, come on, box office." Russo's "Avengers" films are among the highest-grossing of all time, so he seemed to be lording this achievement over Scorsese after the Oscar-winning director dismissed Marvel movies as not real cinema more than four years ago. Among movie fans who worship Scorsese, the video didn't go over well. "In 50 years no one will know who Joe Russo is," writer Louis Peitzman said . As for Scorsese, the chances are high that he doesn't even know who Russo is now. Instagram

4. A sequel to 'It Follows' is in the works

How do you follow up a movie as good as "It Follows"? David Robert Mitchell is about to try. A sequel to the acclaimed 2014 horror film is officially in the works, and it will be called "They Follow." The news was announced on social media by Neon, with the studio ominously teasing on X, "It's everywhere." The original film revolved around an entity that latches onto a person and follows them, but only they can see it. The entity appears in different forms, and it's passed on through sex. The movie is something of a cult classic that's often cited as part of a wave of so-called "elevated horror" in the 2010s. In 2015, Mitchell told Slate he was open to a sequel, noting "there's all kinds of fun things that could be done with this concept and story." Cut to 2054 when horror fans are lining up for tickets to "It Follows You To Space." Neon

5. Goldie Hawn claims she met aliens and 'they touched my face'