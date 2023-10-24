The daily gossip: Next 'Mission: Impossible' delayed to 2025, Kurt Cobain's daughter and Tony Hawk's son got married, and more

1. Next 'Mission: Impossible' delayed to 2025, will get a new title

Here's some news that’s tough to accept. The sequel to "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" has been delayed almost a year and will now open in May 2025 instead of June 2024, Paramount has announced. The film is also expected to get a new title, according to Variety. It was originally set to be called "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two" but will now be named something else — even though the previous film concluded with text that says, "End Part One." It's unclear what the new name will be or if "Dead Reckoning Part One" will be retitled retroactively. Either way, this is another instance of a 2023 movie ending on a cliffhanger, only for its sequel to be delayed, as this also happened with "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse." The delay is due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, as "Mission: Impossible" hasn't finished filming yet. So Ethan Hunt's battle against artificial intelligence will have to wait until after actors finish battling artificial intelligence. Variety

2. Kurt Cobain's daughter and Tony Hawk's son got married

"Avengers: Infinity War" is no longer the greatest crossover event of all time. The children of two 1990s icons have reportedly gotten married, as according to TMZ, Kurt Cobain's daughter and Tony Hawk's son tied the knot earlier this month. Documents obtained by the outlet showed that Frances Bean Cobain and Riley Hawk were married in Los Angeles on Oct. 7. Cobain, whose mother is Courtney Love, confirmed she was dating Hawk in January 2022 in an Instagram post looking back on “moments that were captured / created this past year that brought me a great amount of joy." The cherry on top? Cobain and Hawk's wedding ceremony was reportedly officiated by Michael Stipe, Frances Bean Cobain's godfather and the frontman for R.E.M, making it somewhat unclear whether this is actual news or a ‘90s kid’s fever dream. TMZ

3. John Stamos broke the college admissions scandal to Lori Loughlin

She might want to sit down for this one. In his new memoir "If You Would Have Told Me," John Stamos reveals he was on the phone with his "Full House" co-star Lori Loughlin as the college admissions scandal broke in March 2019. He describes receiving a text around 5:30 a.m. from his friend Roger Lodge, who asked if Loughlin was okay and mentioned "something about a college scandal." So Stamos called her, but Loughlin initially seemed to have no idea what he was talking about — though she mentioned "they may be bugging my phone" after Stamos heard an "odd clicking sound." After hanging up, Stamos texted Loughlin to turn on the news as he saw that the scandal was breaking. Loughlin served two months in prison after she and her husband allegedly paid bribes to get their daughters into college. But in the book, Stamos defends Loughlin as a "cherished friend" who remained resilient despite "how desperate everyone was to cancel her." If You Would Have Told Me

4. 'Reservation Dogs' star Devery Jacobs goes off on 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Devery Jacobs' thumbs are firmly down on "Killers of the Flower Moon." The "Reservation Dogs" star took to X, formerly Twitter, to share her "STRONG FEELINGS" on the acclaimed Martin Scorsese film, which tells the true story of the murders of members of the Osage Nation in the early 20th century. In a fiery thread, Jacobs called the film "painful, grueling, unrelenting and unnecessarily graphic," adding that "being Native, watching this movie was fucking hellfire." She went on to argue that the Osage characters "felt painfully underwritten, while the white men were given way more courtesy and depth," and the real people depicted weren’t "shown honor or dignity in the horrific portrayal of their deaths." Instead, the movie "normalizes the violence committed against us and further dehumanizes our people," she contended. Despite all this, even Jacobs wants the movie to win one Oscar: Best Actress, as she argued Lily Gladstone, who has appeared on "Reservation Dogs," was among the "only redeeming factors of this film." X

