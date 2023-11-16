The daily gossip: Pedro Pascal in talks to play Mr. Fantastic in 'Fantastic Four,' 'Frozen 4' is already in the works, and more

1. Pedro Pascal in talks to play Mr. Fantastic in 'Fantastic Four'

Marvel is ready to vote for Pedro. Pedro Pascal is in talks to play Reed Richards, a.k.a. Mr. Fantastic, in Marvel's reboot of "Fantastic Four," according to Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter. It's a key role for the future of the MCU, and the news comes after years of rampant casting speculation. "Fantastic Four" is highly anticipated because it will be Marvel Studios' first take on the iconic characters, who were previously owned by Fox prior to Disney’s acquisition of the company. Fans had long suggested John Krasinski for the role, and Krasinski even appeared as a version of Reed Richards from another universe in last year's "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," implying he might get the part permanently. But Pascal's deal is reportedly not done yet, and it may depend on whether Marvel can work with the actor’s ridiculously busy schedule between "The Last of Us" and "Gladiator 2." If you're in line for Krasinski, stay in line! Deadline , The Hollywood Reporter

2. 'Frozen 4' is already in the works before 'Frozen 3' even comes out

Disney won't let the "Frozen" franchise go anytime soon. "Frozen 3" is likely still years away, but a fourth film has already been announced. Disney CEO Bob Iger casually dropped "a little surprise" about the series Thursday on "Good Morning America," revealing, "'Frozen 3' is in the works, and there might be a 'Frozen 4' in the works, too." Indeed, "Frozen" co-director Jennifer Lee is working on "not one, but actually two ['Frozen'] stories," he added. "Frozen 3" was officially announced in February alongside "Toy Story 5," though neither has a confirmed release date. Disney's doubling down on animated sequels comes after a number of the studio's recent cartoons, including the original sci-fi film "Strange World," bombed at the box office. Next up from Disney is the original animated musical "Wish." If that disappoints financially, get ready for so many sequels that you’ll be seeing Elsa and Woody more than your own friends and family. Good Morning America

3. Jimmy Kimmel to return as Oscars host in 2024

Within a few years, the Academy has gone from having no Oscar host to having the same Oscar host for the rest of time. Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the Academy Awards in 2024 for his fourth year. "I always dreamed of hosting the Oscars exactly four times," the comedian joked, and Academy Awards executive producer Raj Kapoor praised him as "one of the all-time great Oscars hosts." Kimmel first hosted the Oscars in 2017, the year "La La Land" was mistakenly announced as the Best Picture winner. He returned the following year, but the Oscars then had no host at all from 2019 through 2021. In 2022, Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes hosted, and Kimmel then returned in 2023, possibly because the Academy wanted someone with experience handling on-air disasters after Will Smith’s slap. The 2024 Oscars are scheduled for March 10, the night we'll learn whether the Academy can maintain a streak of two years without an on-stage assault. Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

4. 'Modern Family' cast reunites sans Ty Burrell

There's nothing like the holiday season to bring the family back together. The stars of "Modern Family" recently met up for their first cast reunion since the show ended in 2020. Sofía Vergara shared multiple snaps on Instagram of the cast gathered and having a grand old time. "So lucky to have worked with this people for 11 years," she wrote alongside a group photo. "I love and miss u all guys!!" "Thanks for hosting Sofia!!!! Love you," Jesse Tyler Ferguson commented. Ty Burrell unfortunately couldn't make it, but the cast made sure he was there in spirit. In the group photos, they held up a picture of him, which was also seen over the fireplace — leading some of Vergara’s followers to wrongly think he died for a brief moment. “We miss you, Ty,” the actors shouted in a video from the gathering, while Sarah Hyland yelled, “I love you, dad!” Have you seen this Dunphy? Instagram

5. Martha Stewart 'gave up Thanksgiving'