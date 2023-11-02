The daily gossip: 'Schitt's Creek' star sorry for Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Halloween costume, CBS taps comedian to fill James Corden's slot, and more

1. 'Schitt's Creek' star Emily Hampshire sorry for Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Halloween costume

What the Schitt was she thinking? Emily Hampshire, who played Stevie on "Schitt's Creek," has apologized after dressing as Johnny Depp for Halloween, while her friend dressed as Amber Heard. In photos shared on Instagram, Hampshire was seen in the Depp costume and holding a bottle of wine. Her friend was seen crying to mock Heard's testimony accusing her ex-husband of abuse, and they also held fake poop, a reference to Depp's claim that Heard pooped in their bed. "I want to address what is one of the most thoughtless, insensitive, and ignorant things I've ever done," Hampshire shared on Instagram. "For Halloween, I stupidly thought it would be funny to dress as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. I am deeply sorry and ashamed for putting something that awful out in the universe." Hampshire also clarified that "domestic abuse is never, ever funny," adding, "I REALLY regret my actions." Next year, maybe stick to a simple ghost? Instagram

2. CBS taps comedian Taylor Tomlinson to fill James Corden’s slot

The world of late-night is getting some young blood. CBS has revealed who will fill the late-night slot vacated by James Corden: Taylor Tomlinson, a 29-year-old comic who has performed stand-up on Netflix. She won’t be hosting "The Late Late Show," though, as CBS has decided not to continue that program and instead fill the slot with a reboot of "@midnight" called "After Midnight." The original show was hosted by Chris Hardwick and involved a panel of comedians competing for points by riffing on topics typically related to the internet. With "After Midnight," Tomlinson will become the only current female host of a network late-night show. Stephen Colbert, who is producing "After Midnight," gave Tomlinson a warm welcome on "The Late Show." When he asked what excites her most about the job, she joked, "Just having a job. I've never had a real job!" The news was announced days before Tomlinson's 30th birthday. "Happy birthday," Colbert quipped. "I got you a network show." Paramount , The Late Show

3. HBO boss admits to trolling TV critics with fake tweets: 'Very dumb idea'

The trolls were coming from inside HBO. HBO CEO Casey Bloys has apologized after Rolling Stone revealed he directed staffers to create fake social media accounts to troll television critics who gave the network's shows negative reviews. The Rolling Stone report found at least six instances between June 2020 and April 2021 of Bloys discussing using a so-called "secret army" to fire back at critics and even commenters on articles. During a press event on Thursday, Bloys admitted this reporting is true. "It's very important to me what you all think of the shows," he told the media, per Rolling Stone. "When you think about that, and then think of 2020 and 2021, I'm working from home and doing an unhealthy amount of time scrolling through Twitter. And I came up with a very, very dumb idea to vent my frustration." He apologized before promising that he has "progressed over the past couple of years to using DMs." Rolling Stone

4. 'Succession' star Alan Ruck reportedly crashed into a pizza shop

Ruck's truck has run amok. Alan Ruck, who played Connor Roy in "Succession," crashed a truck into a pizza shop in Hollywood on Tuesday, according to TMZ. The local outlet KTLA obtained surveillance video that appeared to show the actor's vehicle crashing into a car that was stopped at an intersection before hitting another car and then crashing into the wall of the pizzeria. According to NBC Los Angeles , at least one person was hospitalized. The LAPD is reportedly investigating the crash, but TMZ reports there’s no indication of DUI. "The whole building shook and I thought a bomb or something had exploded," eyewitness Tim Ratcliff, who said he rushed to help Ruck after the accident, told KTLA. "I asked him, 'Are you okay?' And the first thing out of his mouth was, 'Is everyone [else] okay? I think I hit someone. Is he okay?'" TMZ , KTLA

5. Nicolas Cage doesn't 'know what happened' with his 'Flash' cameo