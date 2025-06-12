Giffords Circus: Laguna Bay – 'a special kind of warmth and magic'

New big-top show, set in 1950s America, boasts spectacular acts and 'star attraction' Tweedy the Clown

Giffords Circus.
'Breathtaking synchronicity': the Ethio-Salem Troupe juggling act
Just the sight of Giffords' big-top tent is "enchanting", said Dominic Cavendish in The Telegraph. The traditional English circus – which is touring until the end of September – offers an "antidote to everything that's miserable about the UK at the moment".

The 1950s America-themed show transports guests to a "dream-like resort inspired by Atlantic City". Retro music "emits a sunshine blast of nostalgia", while palm trees and projected images of "rippling water" help conjure the sun-soaked seaside setting.

