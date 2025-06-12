Giffords Circus: Laguna Bay – 'a special kind of warmth and magic'

Just the sight of Giffords' big-top tent is "enchanting", said Dominic Cavendish in The Telegraph . The traditional English circus – which is touring until the end of September – offers an "antidote to everything that's miserable about the UK at the moment".

The 1950s America-themed show transports guests to a "dream-like resort inspired by Atlantic City". Retro music "emits a sunshine blast of nostalgia", while palm trees and projected images of "rippling water" help conjure the sun-soaked seaside setting.

"It's all very English, with a put-on American accent", but the dazzling production still "reaches for the stars" and "takes risks". The young Garcia brothers "elicit awe with their lithe, gravity-defying handstands", while their parents provide "tongue-in-cheek jeopardy, dangling from a renegade vintage aeroplane". Other jaw-dropping performances come from Daniela Muñoz Landestoy and Noémi Novákovics: at one point, the daring pair "hang suspended and twirling, using just their hair for support (ouch!)".

The "star attraction" is Tweedy the Clown, said Paul Vale in The Stage . Decked out in a "bright pink bellboy costume", with a "pillbox hat utterly failing to disguise his signature scarlet quiff", he is a "constant presence" throughout, providing a "vital link" between the performers and the audience. "When it comes to big-top star quality, Tweedy is the real deal."

Beyond the "joyful" comedy, there are some other "spectacular" acts. Emma Tytherleigh makes an appearance with her impeccably trained horses, and the Ethio-Salem Troupe demonstrate "breathtaking synchronicity" with their juggling act. Amid all the "clowning" and "carefully controlled chaos", the entire company seems to be having "as much fun as the audience".

Director Cal McCrystal and choreographer Kate Smyth have crafted the show with "precision and ease", said Miriam Gillinson in The Guardian . But it's the performers' "passion and commitment" that light up this "unassuming vaudeville show" with a "special kind of warmth and magic".