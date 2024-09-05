Last hurrah: have standing ovations gone too far?
The media loves measuring audience applause but default 'clapathons' are 'running riot through our theatres'
If standing and clapping for more than 15 minutes sounds a bit tiring then you might want to steer clear of film festivals, where standing ovations are becoming increasingly epic affairs.
The Venice International Film Festival premiere of Pedro Almodóvar's "The Room Next Door" recently received 17 minutes of applause, a fact widely reported in the show business media, where the "standing-o-meter" is now a staple in some arts publications such as Vulture.
'People be clappin''
The "escalation" of ovations suggests that media coverage of the subject "only encourages longer ovations as the festival wears on", said The Guardian. But "mostly", the length of ovations means "nothing at all regarding a film's long-term prospects".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
For instance, the 2012 thriller "The Paperboy" enjoyed a "vigorous" 15-minute ovation at its Cannes premiere after having been "roundly booed at its press screening earlier that day". It was rumoured that the film's publicists, "rattled by the critical drubbing", planted "ringers" at the premiere to "keep the applause going for as long as possible".
Similarly, said Vulture, "Horizon: an American Saga" received an 11-minute standing ovation, but the film "went on to bomb at the box office".
But the "timing of clapping at festivals" like Venice and Cannes has still become an "entertainment-news fixture". The length of the ovation after each major premiere gets "its own headline" in trade papers such as Variety and The Hollywood Reporter. "People be clappin', and reporters be trackin' said clappin'," as Vulture put it.
At this rate it might not be long until "ice-cream vendors" garner "some form of standing ovation", said Screen Daily. Why are things going this way? "Some point to the effects of the pandemic", and also cite "a deeper, post-Covid appreciation for the communal experience of cinemagoing", while others are "beginning to draw a connection to heightened media coverage of world premiere screenings".
All of this means an ovation under five minutes is "now seen, more or less, as outrageous slander", said GQ. Sometimes a "curtailed ovation" is a "polite way" for the audience members to "deliver a collective 'meh' verdict on what they've just seen", said The Guardian, and this means no ovation at all is "close to unthinkable".
'Ovation-itis'
"Adulation across the arts is hardly revelatory," said Screen Rant. The Italian tenor Luciano Pavarotti received 165 curtain calls and 67 minutes of applause after a 1988 performance in Berlin. "Much to the horror" of London theatre critics, audiences "jumped to their feet" after every song by Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger in last year's "Sunset Boulevard" revival.
Just "a few years ago", a theatre audience "getting to its feet was a once-in-a-generation achievement". But now audience members "seem to think it's their duty", said Fiona Mountford on the i news site. "Ovation-itis" has been imported from the US and is "now running riot through our theatres".
Default ovations have their critics across the pond, too. They are "weird and clumsy" and also "fake" and "crude", said John McWhorter in The New York Times. But he suspects that the trend "is with us to stay".
You might think that performers, at least, appreciate more ovations, but Skip Maloney isn't so sure. Writing on OnStage Blog, Maloney said that the sincerity, or otherwise, of a standing ovation is understood by the performers because they "know better than anyone in the space whether the standing ovation is heartfelt" or not.
If it's "spontaneous and heartfelt", an ovation "feeds back to the stage", but if it's "just people standing to be nice, that feedback loop is severed".
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.
-
'Unspeakable new suffering'
Today's Newspapers A roundup of the headlines from the US front pages
By The Week Staff Published
-
Engel Ayurpura: a boutique Ayurveda retreat in the Dolomites
The Week Recommends The tranquil Italian hideaway offers an array of specially tailored wellness programmes
By Ann Lee Published
-
Sing Sing review: prison drama bursts with 'charm, energy and optimism'
The Week Recommends Colman Domingo plays a real-life prisoner in a performance likely to be an Oscars shoo-in
By The Week UK Published
-
Sing Sing review: prison drama bursts with 'charm, energy and optimism'
The Week Recommends Colman Domingo plays a real-life prisoner in a performance likely to be an Oscars shoo-in
By The Week UK Published
-
Should dynamic ticket pricing be banned?
Talking Point Oasis fans call for action after 2025 reunion tour ticket prices rise by hundreds of pounds
By Elizabeth Carr-Ellis, The Week UK Published
-
Teenagers: should we let them roam?
Talking Point Kirstie Allsopp revealed she let her 15-year-old go Interrailing with a friend causing a 'predictable furore'
By The Week UK Published
-
Blink Twice review: a 'stylish and savage' black comedy thriller
The Week Recommends Channing Tatum and Naomi Ackie stun in this film on the hedonistic rich directed by Zoë Kravitz
By The Week UK Published
-
Shifters review: 'beautiful' new romantic comedy offers 'bittersweet tenderness'
The Week Recommends The 'inventive, emotionally astute writing' leaves audiences gripped throughout
By The Week UK Published
-
Tipping point: is the end of the service charge near?
Talking Point Diners on both sides of the Atlantic are increasingly withholding tips
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Edinburgh Fringe Festival hits soon heading elsewhere
The Week Recommends The Week's round-up of where Fringe successes are touring next
By The Week UK Published
-
Why theatres are abandoning intervals
Talking Points Younger audiences prefer pause-free performances but a break ensures extra revenue, and theatregoers' comfort
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published