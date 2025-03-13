The Seagull: Cate Blanchett leads 'powerhouse ensemble' in Chekhov classic

Modern reboot has blown away the dust from 1895 drama

Cate Blanchett in The Seagull
Cate Blanchett is the 'glitteriest' casting, but the play also features Emma Corrin and Tom Burke
(Image credit: Marc Brenner)
By
published

"It is all too easy to be cynical when movie stars turn to theatre," said Houman Barekat in The New York Times, especially as some have not proved very good at it.

Cate Blanchett, however, is a stage veteran; and in Thomas Ostermeier's "ingenious" production of Chekhov's "The Seagull" – a new version adapted by Ostermeier and playwright Duncan Macmillan – she dazzles as Irina Arkádina, the vain, attention-seeking actress, said Sarah Hemming in the Financial Times. Blanchett tap dances, and at one point even does the splits, as she "mischievously splices her own fame with that of her character".

