6 touring theater productions to catch this winter

This collection of touring theater productions is a mix of Broadway success stories and a pre-Broadway production of a beloved musical-theater classic that has been away from the Great White Way for far too long.

1. Company

Phone rings; door chimes; in comes Marianne Elliott's gender-bent production of the landmark Stephen Sondheim and George Furth musical. This lauded revival began its life in London, before taking over Broadway. The U.S. tour continues the production's celebrated role reversal, with Britney Coleman playing Bobbie in lieu of the usual male Bobby. See for yourself why — and how — "Company" shattered musical theater norms.

2. The Cher Show

The life of Cher, being the powerhouse she is, requires not one but three women to tell her story in this biographical musical. Her youngest self, Babe, is played by Ella Perez; her next iteration, Lady, is performed by Catherine Ariale; and Star, her apotheosis, is embodied by Morgan Scott. Hits such as "Half-Breed"; "Believe"; and "Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves" all make appearances. And, of course, so too does Sonny Bono.

3. Hadestown

Composer Anaïs Mitchell and director Rachel Chavkin have taken the Eurydice and Orpheus myth, merged it with Hades' and Persephone's myth and thrown in some Hermes for good measure. It's a Greek-mythology gallimaufry sung to a folksy score, and Lana Gordon's performance as the drowsy, booze-swilling Persephone is alone worth the price of admission.

4. Jagged Little Pill

A family struggles to survive, all to the tune of an Alanis Morissette catalog and the vibrant, contemporary movement staged by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui. Expect Jade McLeod as Jo to bring the house to its feet with their raucous, vengeful take on "You Oughta Know" during Act 1.

5. The Wiz

It has been nearly 50 years since this revolutionary Black telling of "The Wizard of Oz" debuted on Broadway. Well, this touring production isn't on Broadway yet, but it opens on the Great White Way after it finishes its pre-Broadway wanderings across the States. You can say you were there first if you snag a ticket for the remaining stops over the next few months. Word of mouth says the talent in this cast, including Avery Wilson as the Scarecrow and Melody Betts as Aunt Em / Evillene, is off the charts.

6. Six

King Henry VIII's six wives and their singular life stories come to pop-rock life in this musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. Predictably, the show started in England, but it has since taken over Broadway and now the rest of the US. Part biography, part girl band rock concert, part lively hagiography, an evening — or afternoon — at "Six" is a delirious, high-energy hoot.