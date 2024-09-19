Why Am I So Single?: a 'sweet, silly and deceptively smart' show

Follow-up to the megahit Six is packed with 'powerhouse' tunes

Jo Foster and Leesa Tulley in Why Am I So Single?
Jo Foster and Leesa Tulley in Why Am I So Single?
(Image credit: Danny Kaan)
By
published

How do you follow a megahit like "Six"? That's been the question facing Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss since their musical – a retelling of the fate of Henry VIII's wives, presented in the style of a pop concert – "took the world by storm" six years ago. Their answer, said Sarah Crompton on What's on Stage, is that you write about what you know. "Why Am I So Single?" is about two young writers – best friends and plainly based on Marlow and Moss – who are trying to write a musical while agonising about their unhappy love lives.

A warm, generous "hymn" to the joys of friendship, the show overflows with ideas. Not all of them land, and it lacks the broad appeal of "Six", but "it feels like a hit".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
From The Magazine The Week Recommends
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸