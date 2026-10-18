A family ‘coolcation’ in Arctic Sweden

Björkliden is a place where you feel entirely removed from civilisation

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Silverfallet Björkliden, waterfall in autumn
There is an ‘overwhelming’ sense of freedom here
(Image credit: Naturfotografen / Getty Images)

For hikers, the mountains of Sweden’s far north provide an “overwhelming” sense of freedom, thanks to the country’s right to roam and an almost complete absence of paths. It’s a feeling I wanted my children to experience, said Adam Weymouth in the Financial Times – and so last August, we took them camping in the region.

We travelled by train across Europe to Stockholm, and spent a weekend there before taking the sleeper to Björkliden – a journey of roughly 17 hours. This tiny place lies 155 miles north of the Arctic Circle, beside Torneträsk, a 43-mile-long lake. From the station, you can climb into the hills, and soon feel entirely removed from civilisation; if you kept walking south, you wouldn’t hit a road for 60 miles.

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