A narrowboat journey across England
In the more than 2,000 miles of interconnected waterways in England and Wales, the wild is never far away
There are more than 2,000 miles of interconnected waterways in England and Wales. In my 17-metre narrowboat, I travelled from the northernmost point in the network – "within sight of the Lake District" – to the southernmost, about 30 miles from the Channel, said Paul Miles in The Guardian. This journey took 16 months – longer than it need have, because I enjoyed some "meandering diversions" (swelling my route from the most direct 387 miles to 517 miles), and paused for a few days here and there. But with a speed limit of four miles per hour on the canals, hurrying was never an option. I felt as if I had "passed through a portal to a former century", and was moving at the pace of the changing seasons.
Over weeks and months, I watched the geology, the landscape, the vernacular architecture around me change. And the wild was never far away. The canals were edged with wildflowers even within sight of towns and cities. In Wigan – not far from Tewitfield, where my journey began – I passed through the Flashes, a landscape of lakes formed by mining subsidence. Visiting in the 1930s, George Orwell described the grim industrial scene: nothing existed, he wrote, "except smoke, shale, ice, mud, ashes and foul water". Today, the pools are edged with birch and willow; birds and yachts skim across their glittering waters. In Staffordshire, I moored one evening under beech trees near the River Trent, and watched the sunlight playing through the leaves as a million river flies danced above the dark canal. In Banbury, I saw otters; elsewhere, herons and kingfishers were my daily companions.
History often felt close – at Braunston, for instance, folk memories linger of the strike of 1923, when boatmen blockaded the canal in protest at wage cuts brought on by the "inexorable" rise of road haulage. And yet this was an adventure that brought me closer to the "timeless" – not least at Godalming, my journey's end, where I disembarked beside a "coppery meadow", watched by skittish deer and serenaded by owls.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
The UK's national debt: a terrifying warning
Talking Point OBR's 'grim' report on Britain's fiscal outlook warns of skyrocketing spending, but 'projection' is not a 'forecast'
By The Week Published
-
Who is voting for the far-right in Europe?
The Explainer Migration fears have fuelled a rising tide of right-wing populism, but migration alone is not the full story
By The Week UK Published
-
Crossword: September 22, 2024
The Week's daily crossword
By The Week Staff Published
-
Speak No Evil: a 'brilliantly constructed' psychological thriller
The Week Recommends James McAvoy gives an 'impressively repugnant' performance in remake of original Danish film
By The Week UK Published
-
James Earl Jones: classically trained actor who gave a voice to Darth Vader
In The Spotlight One of the most respected actors of his generation, Jones overcame a childhood stutter to become a 'towering' presence on stage and screen
By The Week UK Published
-
Van Gogh: Poets and Lovers – a 'scintillating' and 'unmissable' show
The Week Recommends Exhibition at London's National Gallery features a 'stunning array' of paintings from the last two years of the artist's life
By The Week UK Published
-
Rachel Cooke shares her favourite books about friendship
The Week Recommends Writer and journalist chooses works by Helen Garner, Shirley Conran and others
By The Week UK Published
-
The Reeds at South Lodge: lakeside hideaways are the perfect country escape
The Week Recommends Take a dip in the lake, a few steps from your own private sanctuary in the South Downs
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Frasier, season two: the end of the road for the 'risky' reboot?
The Week Recommends Latest instalment of revival splits critics – but Kelsey Grammer is still a 'class act'
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Lee: Kate Winslet biopic lacks 'nuance that made Miller exceptional'
Talking Point Winslet fought to get the film made, but critics are divided on whether it lives up to expectations
By The Week UK Published
-
Abigail's Party: Tamzin Outhwaite is 'mesmerising' as hostess of 'soiree from hell'
The Week Recommends Nadia Fall's revival of 'savage' Mike Leigh satire at Stratford East
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published