Ancient ruins and stunning scenery in County Tipperary

Soak up nature and Gaelic charm in Ireland’s Ancient East

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Rock of Cashel in County Tipperary
The Rock of Cashel: medieval ruins, perched on a limestone outcrop
(Image credit: Wirestock / Getty)

Most people who visit Ireland head straight for Dublin or Galway, said Andrea Bussell in National Geographic. Even some locals aren’t familiar with the “great green valley that stretches through County Tipperary” in the heart of the country’s “Ancient East”. But, tucked between the Galtee Mountains and a “forest-clad sandstone ride known as Slievenamuck”, the Glen of Aherlow is the perfect place for a “slower, nature-centric” holiday.

Here, “tall emerald mountains” rise from “cattle-grazed pastureland flecked with miles of trees” and “scattered rural villages”. To get to know this stunning landscape and discover its “most sacred corners”, explore the Heritage Trail. Along it, there are many artefacts and landmarks to visit, including the “striking, well-preserved” remains of Moor Abbey on the banks of the River Aherlow, and St Pecaun’s Holy Well between Bansha and Cahir, where people have visited for centuries to pray and drink the “therapeutic waters”.

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Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is the features editor at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.