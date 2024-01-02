Best new hotels and places to stay in 2024

When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission.

The St. Regis Red Sea Resort, Saudi Arabia

(Image credit: marriott.com)

Located on its own private island, the St. Regis Red Sea Resort is "accessed via boat or seaplane", said Lindsay Judge in Harper's Bazaar Arabia, and is "reminiscent of some of the world's most exclusive island destinations". Opening in January, the property will feature a collection of 90 overwater and beachfront villas, five restaurants, a signature spa and children's club. From £1,060 (US$1,338) per night; marriott.com

Four Seasons Hotel Rabat at Kasr al Bahr, Morocco

(Image credit: fourseasons.com)

In the heart of Morocco's "City of Lights", said Travel Market Report , this historic property is often referred to as the "palace by the sea" and was once a sultan's summer home. Opening in early 2024, the Four Seasons Hotel Rabat at Kasr al Bahr spans 12 acres and several buildings with 204 guest rooms and suites, seven restaurants and lounges, a spa and several outdoor pools. fourseasons.com

The Lana, Dubai, UAE

(Image credit: dorchestercollection.com)

The Lana, Dubai, the Dorchester Collection's first property in the Middle East, will open its doors on 1 February. With architecture by Foster + Partners and "stunning interior spaces" designed by Gilles & Boissier, said Maureen Jordan in Harper's Bazaar , the hotel will have 225 guest rooms and suites, The Lana Residences and "culinary delights" by Michelin-starred chefs Martin Berasategui and Jean Imbert and world champion pastry chef Angelo Musa. From £735 ($928) per night, room only (including taxes); dorchestercollection.com

Atzaró Okavango Camp, Botswana

(Image credit: atzaro-okavango.com)

Slated to open in March, the "luxury" Atzaró Okavango Camp will be set within a private concession in northern Botswana's Moremi Game Reserve in the Okavango Delta, said Dorine Reinstein in Travel Weekly . Offering 12 suites, with two designated as private-use villas, the suites will be equipped with "plunge pools", open-air "star beds" and "decks that overlook the lagoon and waterways". From $700 (£554) to $1,500 (£1,187) per person, per night during the peak season; atzaro-okavango.com

Ara Maris, Sorrento, Italy

(Image credit: Ara Maris/Facebook)

Offering views of the Bay of Naples and Mount Vesuvius, this new resort is just steps away from Sorrento's Piazza Tasso. With 49 guest rooms the five-star Ara Maris was designed by Italian studio Spagnulo & Partners, said TTG Italia , and its "flagship" will be the "large relaxation area" with swimming pool and solarium, "surrounded by greenery". Launching in March, the hotel will also have the Lumi Sky Lounge, located on the top floor terrace. aramarishotel.com

Voaara, Madagascar

(Image credit: voaara.com)

New "barefoot luxury resort" Voaara will consist of "tropical-style" bungalows and villas, said Ben Thomas on Sleeper . Located on the island of Sainte-Marie off the northeast coast of Madagascar, Voaara will initially launch in March with just eight bungalows and one three-bedroom villa. Once complete there will be 45 keys in total. From $495 (£392) per night; voaara.com

Mandarin Oriental Mayfair, London, England

(Image credit: mandarinoriental.com)

This "intimate new addition" to the Mandarin Oriental portfolio will open in the spring on "historic" Hanover Square in London, said Breaking Travel News . The hotel will feature 50 "sleek and discreet" rooms and suites, plus 79 private residences, an urban spa and the first namesake Akira Back restaurant in the UK. From £925 ($1,168) per night, room only; mandarinoriental.com

Rocco Forte House, Milan, Italy

(Image credit: roccofortehotels.com)

Building on the success of Rocco Forte House Rome, said Salon Privé Magazine , this new establishment will be "nestled" on Milan's Via Manzoni within a "beautifully restored" 19th century palazzo in the renowned Quadrilatero della Moda neighbourhood. Opening in summer 2024, the property will have 11 unique apartments. roccofortehotels.com

TreeDwellers, Oxfordshire, England

(Image credit: treedwellers.com)

It's one thing "going on a woodland walk", said Amy Houghton in Time Out , but how about spending a few days "fully submerged in the forest". In the Cotswolds, you'll soon be able to "do just that". In March, TreeDwellers is launching a collection of seven "amazing treehouses" within Cornbury Park, an ancient woodland more than 1,000 years old. Each of the "curved, futuristic" properties features a fully functioning kitchen, living space with wood-burning stove, and one or two en suite bedrooms, as well as an outdoor shower on the private terrace. From £210 per night, minimum two-night stay; treedwellers.com

Rosewood Schloss Fuschl, Austria

(Image credit: rosewoodhotels.com)