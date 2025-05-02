Calcot & Spa: a restorative family-friendly break in the Cotswolds

Call me ignorant, but I for one wasn't sure that 'luxury spa' and 'family-friendly fun' could peacefully coexist. Until that is, I happened upon Calcot & Spa – a blissful, hybrid space nestled in the reliably gorgeous Cotswolds countryside.

When the opportunity to visit the hotel presented itself, my partner and I were firmly in the grip of first-time parenthood. Eight weeks into the whirlwind of life with our baby girl, we set out for Calcot Manor – our car boot crammed with infinite baby supplies and ourselves sorely in need of some R&R.

Why stay here?

A cosy bedroom at Calcot & Spa (Image credit: Calcot & Spa)

The first impression of Calcot & Spa is quintessential Cotswolds – crunchy gravel paths, manicured gardens and honey-coloured limestone dwellings. Several buildings make up the hotel, including the Grain Store (a gym and fitness sanctuary), the Playbarn (an Ofsted-registered creche) and, of course, the award-winning spa.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

On arrival, I began hauling the aforementioned mountain of baby supplies out of the boot, only to be swiftly rescued by the friendly hotel staff, who took my keys and parked the car in the guest parking spot just around the corner. The whole thing felt delightfully like a US-style valet service and set the tone for the next couple of days.

We were then introduced to our home for the following two nights: The Cottage . This two-bedroom, two-bathroom family suite was filled with luxurious grown-up features – a sprawling king-size bed, a private garden terrace for soaking up the unseasonably warm spring rays, a cosy lounge with its very own log burner – and complimentary sourdough loaf and Tony's Chocolonely snacks.

Family-friendly features

The Cottage had various family-friendly flourishes (Image credit: Calcot & Spa)

The Cottage was also furnished with various family-friendly flourishes, including a storage box filled with all sorts of essential odds and sods such as toys, a changing mat and sterilising equipment. Upstairs there was similarly useful kit: a deep cot in the master bedroom, a mini bathtub set up in the bathroom and a separate nappy bin.

Sticking with the theme of kiddy comforts and the most extraordinary feature of Calcot & Spa: the on-site Ofsted-registered creche that's run by a team of experienced nannies. Guests are offered up to four hours of free childcare in the Playbarn per day, and you can choose between a morning or afternoon slot.

Having never once left our baby's side since the day she was born, my partner and I were apprehensive about taking up the service. But after umming and ahhing for the appropriate amount of time, we bit the bullet and guiltily dropped off our little bundle of noisy joy, along with a bottle of milk and a few spare nappies.

Parenting mode to pampering mode: the tranquil spa at Calcot Manor (Image credit: Calcot & Spa)

My word, was it worth it. Let me explain. 'So near and yet so far' is a phrase usually steeped in disappointment – but in this case, it describes something utterly glorious. You see, the creche is just a two-minute walk from the hotel spa, which allowed us to slip seamlessly from parenting mode to pampering mode.

While our baby napped the afternoon away, we lapped up the spa facilities from the sauna and steam room to the outdoor hot tub. There's a specific window of time during the day when kids are allowed to join the grown-ups in the pool but outside of that the spa is a sumptuous, serene space.

When we returned to collect our newborn, the lovely nannies gave us a full update on her activities over the past few hours. Reunited and refreshed, our little family – topped up on some much-needed, marvellous relaxation was free to enjoy the evening.

Eating and drinking

The Brasserie champions seasonal, sustainably sourced ingredients (Image credit: Calcot & Spa)

Which leads me, happily, on to food. Calcot & Spa boasts two eateries: The Hive, a cafe and cocktail bar, and The Brasserie, an elegant but unfussy restaurant.

We did all of our on-site eating at The Brasserie , starting with a delicious dinner on our first night featuring Cornish lemon sole, Northleach venison and tartare of beef supplied by the Wiltshire-based Stokes Marsh Farm. The in-house restaurant prides itself on working with UK-based suppliers, as well as championing seasonal, sustainably sourced ingredients.



Breakfast was a delight, both in terms of the food – I loved the Severn & Wye smoked kipper with parsley butter and lemon, even though it was "offensively" smelly, according to my partner – and the staff. When our baby decided that a restful start to the day was not on the menu, our lovely waitress offered to hold her while we finished our food. That's what you'd call going above and beyond!

On our second night, we ventured outside the Calcot comfort zone to The Royal Oak , a cosy pub just 10 minutes' drive away, in the village of Leighterton. The food was outstanding, particularly the KFP served with hot honey. Before you turn to google: KFP stands for Kentucky Fried Pheasant (only in the Cotswolds…).

The verdict

Calcot & Spa: an oasis for families (Image credit: Calcot & Spa)

Following the topsy-turvy early weeks of parenthood (think poonamis, 4am feeds and many hours of screeching), Calcot & Spa was a veritable oasis. I only wish my bank balance would allow for regular visits and the offer of much-needed respite from the frantic juggling act and unprecedented exhaustion of new motherhood.