Calcot & Spa: a restorative family-friendly break in the Cotswolds

With its Ofsted-registered creche and tranquil spa, this country house hotel is big on relaxation

Calcot &amp; Spa.
Calcot & Spa is nestled in the reliably gorgeous Cotswolds
(Image credit: Calcot & Spa)
By
published

Call me ignorant, but I for one wasn't sure that 'luxury spa' and 'family-friendly fun' could peacefully coexist. Until that is, I happened upon Calcot & Spa – a blissful, hybrid space nestled in the reliably gorgeous Cotswolds countryside.

When the opportunity to visit the hotel presented itself, my partner and I were firmly in the grip of first-time parenthood. Eight weeks into the whirlwind of life with our baby girl, we set out for Calcot Manor – our car boot crammed with infinite baby supplies and ourselves sorely in need of some R&R.

