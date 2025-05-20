Canal-boat trips around the UK

Britain's tranquil waterways are a great place to unwind

Canal boat on the River Ouse near Ely.
East Anglian calm: on the river Ouse on the outskirts of Ely
(Image credit: Alamy / Loop Images Ltd)
By
published

On a canal boat, you can "step back in time to a slower era", said Paul Miles in The Telegraph. There are over 5,000 miles of inland waterways in the UK, snaking through some of the country's most picturesque spots.

No training or licence is needed to rent a boat; hire companies should give you a "thorough handover". The Canal & River Trust has also put together a boat-handling and safety video, packed with "invaluable tips for first-time boaters". And, if the thought of navigating British waterways is still too "daunting", some companies, like Beacon Park Boats on the Mon & Brec Canal, offer a "hire a skipper" service, providing an experienced sailor to steer the boat and guide you through any locks.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

Latest