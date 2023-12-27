New Year's Eve 2023: big UK events and fireworks

Edinburgh's Hogmanay 2023

(Image credit: Ross Gilmore/Getty Images)

Hogmanay, Scotland's New Year’s Eve celebration, is one of the world's most famous events and brings thousands of partygoers on to the streets of Edinburgh. The four-day end-of-year Hogmanay festival kicks off on Friday 29 December with the Torchlight Procession from The Meadows to the city centre, plus Ho-Ho-Hogmanay at Assembly Rooms on George Street. On Saturday 30 December Abba tribute band Björn Again will headline the Night Afore Disco Party.

On New Year's Eve itself the huge street party will take place in the city centre and there's the Concert in the Gardens, which is headlined this year by Pulp. The Edinburgh Castle fireworks and traditional singing of "Auld Lang Syne" will welcome in 2024. On New Year's Day at First Footin' there will be an afternoon of free live music and performances in various attractions and venues in the Old and New Town areas.

London

(Image credit: Vickie Flores/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

London ’s world-famous New Year’s Eve celebrations return to the banks of the Thames, with around 100,000 ticket-holders expected to watch the fireworks display in Westminster. Hear Big Ben's iconic "bongs" ring out at midnight and watch the spectacular explosion of colour as the fireworks are set off near the London Eye.

Other places to have new year's fun in London include Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park, and there are big events being held on 31 January at The Savoy , The Carlton Tower Jumeirah , The London New Year's Eve Ball , and 100 Wardour Street 's "The Music Sounds Better with You" party.

Cardiff

(Image credit: Cardiff’s Winter Wonderland/Twitter)

If you want to enjoy the festive season in the Welsh capital then head to Cardiff's Winter Wonderland . There's a funfair, Sur La Piste and ice bar located at City Hall Lawn, while at the Castle Grounds there's an ice rink and ice walk. On New Year's Eve ice skating slots can be booked all evening, with the final session starting at 11.30pm. Fireworks will also be set off from City Hall.

The party scene in Cardiff on 31 December will see many events being held across the city. Big dos include Glitterbomb at Tonight Josephine and Popworld Cardiff 's New Year's Eve Black and Gold Party.

Belfast

(Image credit: visitbelfast.com)

Dance your way into 2024 "Cuban style" with Revolución de Cuba Belfast 's New Year's Eve Fiesta 2023 Finale. One of the city's big events on 31 December, the fiesta will feature live entertainment, bands, DJs, Samba dancers, fire breathers and loads of confetti until 2am.

Europa Hotel Belfast will host its annual gala ball on New Year's Eve. The evening starts with a stylish champagne and canapé reception, followed by dinner, dancing, live music from the Motown Sensations and the VIPs and compère Johnny Hero. There will also be a piper at midnight to play in the New Year.

Dress to impress and celebrate in style at Cabaret Supper Club 's New Year’s Eve Glitter Ball, which includes a three-course meal and a show.

Best of the rest

Allendale Tar Bar'l festival in Northumberland (Image credit: Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images)

If heading to one of the UK capitals isn't in your plans for NYE then read on. We pick out some of the best other events taking place on 31 December.

Allendale Tar Bar'l, Northumberland

The sizzling Allendale Tar Bar'l ceremony has been celebrated for centuries. This "weird and wonderful tradition involves 45 local men carrying burning whiskey barrels through the town", said the Visit Northumberland tourism board.

St Ives, Cornwall

The Cornish town of St Ives has built quite a reputation for its New Year celebrations. It's believed to be the third largest fancy dress party after London and Edinburgh and attracts huge crowds. At midnight, the annual fireworks are launched at the harbour.

Stonehaven Fireballs