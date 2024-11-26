Samarkand travel guide: the cultural heart of Uzbekistan

The mesmerising ancient city elegantly blends old and new

Silk Road Samarkand resort
The Silk Road Samarkand Resort
(Image credit: Silk Road Samarkand)
By
published

The word Samarkand, for many, conjures up exotic images – from majestic blue tiled mosques to fragrant spice markets. Located in east-central Uzbekistan, it is one of the oldest cities in Central Asia. This mesmerising ancient city embraces its legacy, but it's also home to contemporary hospitality, from luxurious five-star hotels to a plush airport built in 2022.

A typical day in Samarkand can be spent shopping for artisan crafts and watching authentic dancing before tucking into a hearty meat and rice spiced plov. The city also has a rich wellness offering; whether indulging in an avant-garde beauty procedure or opting for a massage rooted in local tradition, Samarkand really does have it all.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Yasemen Kaner-White
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸