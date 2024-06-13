D-Day: The Unheard Tapes – a 'sombre, vital and masterful' documentary

The BBC's three-part series is filled with 'diamond quotes' from the people involved in the landings

Ethan McHale portrays Private Harry Parley in a dramatised scene from D-Day: The Unheard Tapes.
The show features an 'outstanding' cast who lip sync the recorded testimony
(Image credit: BBC)
By
published

To commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day, the BBC has been showing Mark Radice's superb three-part documentary D-Day: The Unheard Tapes, said Barbara Ellen in The Observer. In a technique previously employed for 2022's "Aids: The Unheard Tapes", it features actors who lip sync the recorded testimony, gathered from archives around the world, of some of the thousands of people involved in the landings, and the fighting that raged afterwards. 

We hear, of course, the voices of British and American veterans, but also those of local people, French Resistance fighters and German veterans. It is phenomenally effective. You feel "you're there with the soldiers", trying, under heavy gunfire, to make it over the "blood-splattered beaches".

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

