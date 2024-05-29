Doctor Who: 73 Yards – a 'stone-cold classic piece of British TV sci-fi'

Millie Gibson steals the limelight in this 'genuinely disturbing' episode

Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday in Doctor Who looks down at a piece of paper on a remote cliff in Wales.
The drama unfolds from a windswept Welsh cliff
(Image credit: James Pardon/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios)
By
published

Ncuti Gatwa was almost entirely absent from "73 Yards" but it didn't matter, said Ed Power in The Independent. The latest instalment of the iconic British sci-fi show passed the "litmus test" of any great "Doctor Who" episode: would it still work without the doctor? "The answer is stonkingly in the affirmative."

Despite the BBC's flash deal with Disney+, the fourth episode of season 14 had a "back-to-basics vibe", with the drama unfolding from a windswept cliff in Wales. The doctor mentions a dangerous politician before stepping on a fairy circle and vanishing, leaving Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) to fend for herself. Things take a dark turn as Ruby spies a mysterious woman following her from a distance (never allowing her to get closer than 73 yards), "making weird hand signals and cackling out of earshot". What more could an avid Whovian ask for?

Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK
