Paradise: a 'fiendishly addictive' thriller

Sterling K. Brown stars in 'twisty' whodunnit with 'wit and heart'

Sterling K. Brown as his secret-security character in Paradise from Disney+.
'Steely-eyed' and 'painfully raw': Sterling K. Brown's 'charismatic' performance grounds the show
By
published

The opening episode of Disney+'s glossy new series, "Paradise", will "have you hooked", said Lucy Mangan in The Guardian.

Set in what appears to be the "classic American idyll" (a wealthy suburban town with big houses and perfectly manicured gardens), the action follows Xavier Collins (Sterling K. Brown), a Secret Service agent tasked with protecting president Cal Bradford (James Marsden). When Bradford winds up dead, "murdered by a person or persons unknown", Collins finds himself the prime suspect.



Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

