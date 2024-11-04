Until I Kill You: 'harrowing drama' starring Anna Maxwell Martin

Based on the true story of the woman who survived a relationship with convicted serial killer John Sweeney

Anna Maxwell Martin and Shaun Evans in Until I Kill You
Anna Maxwell Martin as Delia Balmer and Shaun Evans as 'plausible, rugged charmer' John Sweeney
(Image credit: ITV)
By
published

Delia Balmer is not one of TV drama's "more conventional victims of violence".

"Until I Kill You" is based on a true story, so it's no spoiler to say she survived "choking, knifing, axe-attacking, raping and forced imprisonment" at the hands of serial killer John Sweeney in the 1990s, said Jasper Rees in The Telegraph. Balmer has "told her story" in documentaries and a book on which this four-part drama is based.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Adrienne Wyper, The Week UK

Adrienne Wyper has been a freelance sub-editor and writer for The Week's website and magazine since 2015. As a travel and lifestyle journalist, she has also written and edited for other titles including BBC Countryfile, British Travel Journal, Coast, Country Living, Country Walking, Good Housekeeping, The Independent, The Lady and Woman’s Own.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸