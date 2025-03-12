Patek Philippe unveils the Cubitus collection – a handsome new line of sporty dress watches

The Cubitus collection debuts with three distinct models

Cubitus 5822P-001 watch by Patek Phillipe
Cubitus 5822P-001, £75,690, patek.com
By
published

Last October, Patek Philippe, perhaps the world's most important high-end watchmaker, unveiled its first new collection in 25 years, swiftly making news for its bold, squared-off design.

The Cubitus collection, as it will be known, debuts with three distinct models. Reference 5821/1A-001 is crafted from stainless steel and features an olive-green sunburst dial (the same shade as the ultra-rare green-dial Nautilus 5711), housing the self-winding calibre 26-330 S C with hacking seconds. At 45mm in diameter and just 8.3mm thick, it is the model poised to attract the most attention, thanks to its more minimal aesthetic. By contrast, ref. 5821/1AR-001 is a two-tone steel and rose gold variant that shares the same movement and features a striking deep-blue sunburst dial. Ref. 5822P-001 – the most intricate model in the initial line-up – is crafted from platinum and features a grand date, day indicator and moon phases. Powered by the advanced calibre 240 PS CI J LU, it is paired with a navy-blue composite strap.

