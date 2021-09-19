The Emmys' Good Lord Bird problem

Wallowing in the television funk that I typically fall into between seasons of Succession, I decided last year to watch the screeners for a new miniseries that had appeared in my inbox: The Good Lord Bird.

In the wake of the George Floyd protests over the summer, Showtime had shied away from heavily promoting the series, which centers on John Brown's 1859 raid at Harpers Ferry and could've potentially and inaccurately been accused of being a white savior story. I had virtually no idea what to expect going in, only to find myself captivated by one of the greatest shows I've watched this side of 2010 — which makes it all the more inexplicable that the series was almost entirely shut out of the 2021 Emmys.

Every awards ceremony overlooks certain gems; half the fun of watching is for the snubs and surprises. But the exclusion of The Good Lord Bird is indicative of much bigger problems facing the Emmys.

For one thing, the Emmys have been slow to evolve in a way that reflects current trends in television — such as the rise of limited series. These are shows that tell a complete story without recurring characters or storylines that reappear in subsequent seasons, like The Good Lord Bird, HBO's Chernobyl, or an anthology like The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. While Vulture notes that there were so few contenders in the category over a decade ago that there were only two nominees for the award one year, tastes have changed. "Viewers and talent don't really like long series anymore," The Hollywood Reporter's Scott Feinberg explains. "Big name stars don't want to work that much or that hard, and viewers and Emmy voters don't have the attention span for them." Limited series are also beloved by streamers, which can invest in high production values and take bigger creative risks due to the finite nature of the project. As a result, "limited series" has become such a big and intensely competitive category that its five available nomination spots are insufficient. Both Vulture and the Los Angeles Times have suggested expanding the number of nominees to accompany the now-critically-dominant form of serial storytelling; making the category narrower (by spinning off anthologies into their own competition, or breaking it apart by genre) could be another possibility.