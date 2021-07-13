Emily in Paris gets a comedy series nod and more surprises from the Emmy nominations

It's not just the Golden Globes. Emmy voters apparently loved Emily in Paris, too.

The Television Academy announced the nominees for the 2021 Emmys on Tuesday, and as usual, there were a number of major shockers — including a repeat of one from the Golden Globes. Here are some of the biggest snubs and surprises.

1. Emily in Paris for comedy series - It was a huge surprise when Netflix's Emily in Paris scored a musical or comedy series nomination at the Golden Globes, so much so that it prompted some questions over whether voters being flown to visit the set had anything to do with it. But that's no longer an aberration, as Emmy voters also recognized the show in Outstanding Comedy Series.

2. No Girls5eva - Meanwhile, Tina Fey's Girls5eva didn't get a comedy series nod as expected, and its lead Renee Elise Goldsberry was also left out in the cold.

3. No Ted Danson - Danson surprisingly missed a lead comedy actor nomination for Mr. Mayor, while Shameless' William H. Macy unexpectedly scored one.

4. The Boys for drama series - Drama series also had a somewhat surprising entrant with Amazon's The Boys. Another sueprhero show, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, was missing in that category — though Don Cheadle still secured a nomination for his extremely limited role on it.

5. No Ethan Hawke - Many pundits were convinced Hawke would actually win an Emmy for his performance on The Good Lord Bird. But shockingly, he didn't even score a nomination.

6. No Small Axe - Similarly, pundits saw John Boyega as a major contender to win best supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie for Small Axe, which also was in contention for Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series. But not only was Boyega not nominated, but Small Axe was almost entirely shut out. Read more about the nominations here.