The Crown, The Mandalorian tie for most nominations at the 2021 Emmys

The Force is strong with The Mandalorian at the 2021 Emmys.

The Television Academy announced the nominees for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Tuesday, and Netflix's The Crown and Disney's The Mandalorian tied for the most nods with 24 each, according to The Associated Press. Disney's Marvel show WandaVision also picked up 23 nominations.

Both The Crown and The Mandalorian were nominated in the top category of Outstanding Drama Series alongside The Boys, Bridgerton, The Handmaid's Tale, Lovecraft Country, Pose, and This Is Us. Counting HBO Max, HBO had the most nominations with 130, just ahead of Netflix's 129, according to TVLine. Disney+ also picked up 71 nominations.

Among The Mandalorian's other nominations were nods for Giancarlo Esposito for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series and Carl Weathers and Timothy Olyphant for Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series. Members of The Crown's cast including Olivia Colman and Emma Corrin also picked up nods, as expected. The Crown is widely seen as the frontrunner to win Outstanding Drama Series.

Outside of The Mandalorian, Disney's WandaVision also fared well, scoring a nomination for Outstanding Limited Series and nods for its stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany. Meanwhile, Black-ish, Cobra Kai, Emily in Paris, The Flight Attendant, Hacks, The Kominsky Method, PEN15, and Ted Lasso picked up nods for Outstanding Comedy Series. The Apple series Ted Lasso is seen as the most likely to win that award.

The Emmys are set for Sept. 19. Read the full list of nominees here.