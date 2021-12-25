Macbeth is a Christmas movie

Nothing gets you in the Christmas spirit quite like a 15th-century play featuring witches, regicide, ghosts, both attempted and successful child murder, suicide, and the disembodied thumb of a sailor ... which no doubt is why A24 is releasing The Tragedy of Macbeth in theaters on the seasonally appropriate date of Dec. 25.

Though a Coen brother film (yes, singular; this is Joel Coen's first directorial feature without his brother, Ethan), the latest adaptation of Macbeth is not the satirical take on the Scottish play one might've expected from the co-creator of Fargo, The Big Lebowski, and The Ballad of Buster Scruggs. Nor is this dark rendition of what was already one of William Shakespeare's bleakest works arriving two months late for Halloween. Joel Coen's The Tragedy of Macbeth is actually a strangely great Christmas movie.

Christmas is one of the biggest box office days of the year, and American audiences have plenty of options for escaping from our families this holiday season: West Side Story, Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Matrix Resurrections, Encanto, and Licorice Pizza are just a few of the marquee choices currently or soon to be in theaters. But none of these are Christmas movies. And while it lacks snow, Santa Claus, Bruce Willis, and all the other standard "Christmas movie" tropes, The Tragedy of Macbeth is — at least if you're willing to accept that, for many centuries and in many traditions, Noël was a little spookier than it is today.

Falling as it does at the end of December, Christmastime coincides with the winter solstice, the longest night of the year in the northern hemisphere. That — plus some liberal Interpretatio Christiana of older pagan celebrations — has produced some pretty creepy holiday folklore over the centuries. There's the utterly terrifying Krampus, a sidekick of St. Nicholas who supposedly torments children in Alpine nations, and the Welsh wassailing custom of the Mari Lwyd, a decorated horse skull that is carried at night from house to house. "Christmas witches," in particular, seem to pop up all over northern Europe. In Norway, it's a custom to hide broomsticks lest an unwanted thief wants to take flight on Christmas Eve. It's no wonder Christmas horror movies have emerged as their own subgenre.