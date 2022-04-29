Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
The week's best photojournalism

A foam invasion, prison rodeo poker, and more

Picture of Jacob Lambert
by Jacob Lambert
April 29, 2022
Rodeo poker.

Inmates play poker during a rodeo in Louisiana's Angola Prison.

AP Photo/Ted Jackson

A horse.

A horse braves a hailstorm in Wehrheim, Germany.

AP Photo/Michael Probst

A carnival float.

A carnival float in Rio de Janeiro.

REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Workers in protective suits.

Workers in protective suits take a break in Shanghai.

REUTERS/Aly Song

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks during a news conference in Washington, D.C.

REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

A destroyed house.

Clothes hang in a closet of a destroyed house in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine.

AP Photo/Francisco Seco

A missile.

A Ukrainian serviceman looks at part of a Russian missile in Bohodarove, Ukraine.

YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images

A fire.

People watch a fire at a dump yard in New Delhi.

DEEPAK/AFP via Getty Images

Foam.

Foam which formed in a polluted river invades a neighborhood in Mosquera, Colombia.

JUAN BARRETO/AFP via Getty Images

Emmanuel Macron.

Emmanuel Macron waves onstage after being re-elected as president in Paris.

REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A train.

A train travels through Frankfurt, Germany.

AP Photo/Michael Probst

A mourning woman.

A woman mourns her son in Myrots'ke, Ukraine.

REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

