Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Skip advert

The week's best photojournalism

Destruction in Ukraine, a dramatic javelin throw, and more

Picture of Jacob Lambert
by Jacob Lambert
June 3, 2022
Josh VanMeter.

The Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh VanMeter slides into home during a game in San Diego.

AP Photo/Gregory Bull

A header.

Soccer players head the ball during a game in Tirana, Albania.

REUTERS/Florion Goga

Skip advert
A javelin thrower.

A javelin thrower competes in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

MICHAL CIZEK/AFP via Getty Images

Skip advert
A protester.

A protester jumps over burning tires in the West Bank.

REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Skip advert
A boy.

A boy runs in front of a destroyed building in Borodyanka, Ukraine.

AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko

A child.

A child standing next to a damaged car looks up at a destroyed building in Irpin, Ukraine.

AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko

Skip advert
Skip advert
A flower.

A poppy flower stands in front of a destroyed building in Mariupol, Ukraine.

STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images

Water bottles.

Water bottles and other humanitarian aid is stored inside a church in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Skip advert
Radar.

A disused radar system in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone.

DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images

Skip advert
Dry fish.

A dry-fish factory in Taiwan's Penghu islands.

SAM YEH/AFP via Getty Images

Skip advert
A fruit vendor.

A fruit vendor covers himself as it rains in Jammu, India.

AP Photo/Channi Anand

A delivery driver.

A delivery driver walks through a plaza in Beijing.

AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Skip advert
Skip advert

Recommended

Harry and Meghan return for 1st royal family event in 2 years
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
royal return

Harry and Meghan return for 1st royal family event in 2 years

Harini Logan wins Scripps National Spelling Bee in spell-off
Harini Logan.
no spell check needed

Harini Logan wins Scripps National Spelling Bee in spell-off

Why Fenty's expansion in Africa is a big deal
Rihanna.
Briefing

Why Fenty's expansion in Africa is a big deal

The daily gossip: June 2, 2022
Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker
Daily gossip

The daily gossip: June 2, 2022

Harvey Weinstein fails to get conviction overturned
Harvey Weinstein
upheld

Harvey Weinstein fails to get conviction overturned

The daily gossip: June 1, 2022
Amber Heard.
Daily gossip

The daily gossip: June 1, 2022

Johnny Depp wins defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard
the verdict

Johnny Depp wins defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard

Deshaun Watson faces 23 lawsuits over alleged sexual misconduct
Deshaun Watson
23 and counting

Deshaun Watson faces 23 lawsuits over alleged sexual misconduct

Most Popular

COVID vaccines can't keep up with new Omicron subvariants
Women getting COVID vaccine
slow down!

COVID vaccines can't keep up with new Omicron subvariants

Elon Musk tells Tesla employees to return to office or resign
Elon Musk
zoom no more

Elon Musk tells Tesla employees to return to office or resign

Goats are giving firefighters in Northern California an assist
Goats eating dry brush.
send in the goats

Goats are giving firefighters in Northern California an assist