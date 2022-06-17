Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
The week's best photojournalism

Boris Johnson chooses broccoli, a boxer takes a hit, and more

Picture of Jacob Lambert
by Jacob Lambert
June 17, 2022
Boris Johnson.

Boris Johnson helps to select broccoli for packing at a plant in Hayle, Britain.

Justin Tallis/Pool via REUTERS

Emmanuel Macron.

Emmanuel Macron greets French soldiers upon his arrival at an air base near Constanta, Romania.

YOAN VALAT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

A fountain.

People cool off in a fountain in Madrid.

AP Photo/Paul White

Cyclists.

Cyclists compete on Plateau de Solaison, France.

MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images

A model.

A model has makeup applied backstage at a fashion show in London.

REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Bareknuckle boxers.

Bareknuckle boxers fight in London.

REUTERS/Lee Smith

Ukraine fires artillery toward Russian forces.

Ukrainian servicemen fire a gun in eastern Ukraine.

Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images

A destroyed house.

A destroyed house in Dobropillia, Ukraine.

ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images

A Ukrainian serviceman.

A Ukrainian serviceman drives a tank in eastern Ukraine.

ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images

Soldiers.

Soldiers take part in a security drill in in Denpasar, Bali.

SONNY TUMBELAKA/AFP via Getty Images

A rickshaw puller.

A rickshaw puller carries tourists in Tokyo.

AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko

Cars driving.

Cars drive along a highway in Moscow.

REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

