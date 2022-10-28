Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Skip advert

The week's best photojournalism

A giant jack o' lantern, dogs on parade, and more

Picture of Jacob Lambert
by Jacob Lambert
October 28, 2022
A dog parade.

A Halloween dog parade in New York City.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

NASA researchers.

NASA's Desert Research and Technology Studies team members practice for future missions near Flagstaff, Arizona.

OLIVIER TOURON/AFP via Getty Images

Skip advert
A motorcyclist.

A motorcyclist races in Sepang, Malaysia.

MOHD RASFAN/AFP via Getty Images

Skip advert
Murals.

Murals are seen on top of a market in Mexico City.

REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

Skip advert
Trees.

Trees near Schierke, Germany.

AP Photo/Matthias Schrader

A sleeping girl.

A girl sleeps while covered with sand during a solar eclipse in Karachi, Pakistan.

ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images

Skip advert
Skip advert
An eclipse.

A construction site during a solar eclipse in Gurgaon, India.

VINAY GUPTA/AFP via Getty Images

A giant papier-mache jack o&#039; lantern.

A child looks at a giant papier-mache jack o' lantern in Valletta, Malta.

REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Skip advert
10 Downing Street.

10 Downing Street in London.

AP Photo/Alastair Grant

Skip advert
Runners.

Runners cross a bridge in Washington, D.C.

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Skip advert
A damaged power line.

A damaged power line in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Soccer fans.

Soccer fans hold their scarves aloft inside a Berlin stadium.

REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Skip advert
Skip advert

Recommended

The daily gossip: October 27, 2022
Matthew Perry
Daily gossip

The daily gossip: October 27, 2022

Kanye West kicked out of Skechers offices after showing up 'uninvited'
Kanye West
the S stands for see ya

Kanye West kicked out of Skechers offices after showing up 'uninvited'

'Fat' scale edited out of Taylor Swift music video after backlash
Taylor Swift Anti-Hero music video
would've could've should've

'Fat' scale edited out of Taylor Swift music video after backlash

The daily gossip: October 26, 2022
Jennifer Garner
Daily gossip

The daily gossip: October 26, 2022

Rihanna is returning to music with new Black Panther song
Rihanna
wakanda on the brain

Rihanna is returning to music with new Black Panther song

James Gunn, fired from Marvel in 2018, will now be in charge of DC's movies
James Gunn
hired gunn

James Gunn, fired from Marvel in 2018, will now be in charge of DC's movies

The daily gossip: October 25, 2022
Josh Gad
Daily gossip

The daily gossip: October 25, 2022

House of the Dragon finale was HBO's biggest since Game of Thrones
House of the Dragon
a dance with dragons

House of the Dragon finale was HBO's biggest since Game of Thrones

Most Popular

U.S. economy grows for 1st time in 6 months
Stock Market
On the come-up

U.S. economy grows for 1st time in 6 months

Russia dealt setbacks in Ukraine's east and south, pro-Kremlin bloggers say
Ukrainian forces in Kherson
2 steps back

Russia dealt setbacks in Ukraine's east and south, pro-Kremlin bloggers say

Trump reportedly wanted to testify before Jan. 6 panel, but lawyers said no
Donald Trump clip at Jan. 6 hearing
'Absolutely f--king not'

Trump reportedly wanted to testify before Jan. 6 panel, but lawyers said no