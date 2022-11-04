Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
The week's best photojournalism

A median sunbather, a cranberry harvest, and more

Picture of Jacob Lambert
by Jacob Lambert
November 4, 2022
A farmer.

A farmer gathers cranberries to be harvested in Carver, Massachusetts.

REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A man sunbathing.

A man sunbathes on a median strip in Sao Paulo.

AP Photo/Matias Delacroix

A gymnast.

A gymnast competes in Liverpool, Britain.

REUTERS/Molly Darlington

A gymnast.

A gymnast competes in Liverpool.

PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Mourners.

Mourners for victims of a deadly Halloween crowd surge gather in Seoul.

ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images

Sunset.

Sunset in Santiago, Chile.

REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A woman walking.

A woman walks amid maple trees in Srinagar, India.

TAUSEEF MUSTAFA/AFP via Getty Images

A woman.

A woman walks past a bas-relief sculpture in Kherson, Ukraine.

REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Chicks.

Workers check chicks at an egg incubation workshop in Binzhou, China.

STR/AFP via Getty Images

Starlings.

Starlings fill the sky in Val-de-Vesle, France.

REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A handprint.

A handprint on a road after a climate activist's hand was unglued during a protest in Berlin.

REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

A bedroom.

The bedroom of a Ukrainian soldier in Donetsk, Ukraine.

REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

