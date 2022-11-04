The week's best photojournalism

A farmer gathers cranberries to be harvested in Carver, Massachusetts.
REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A man sunbathes on a median strip in Sao Paulo.
AP Photo/Matias Delacroix
A gymnast competes in Liverpool, Britain.
REUTERS/Molly Darlington
A gymnast competes in Liverpool.
PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images
Mourners for victims of a deadly Halloween crowd surge gather in Seoul.
ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images
Sunset in Santiago, Chile.
REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A woman walks amid maple trees in Srinagar, India.
TAUSEEF MUSTAFA/AFP via Getty Images
A woman walks past a bas-relief sculpture in Kherson, Ukraine.
REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Workers check chicks at an egg incubation workshop in Binzhou, China.
STR/AFP via Getty Images
Starlings fill the sky in Val-de-Vesle, France.
REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A handprint on a road after a climate activist's hand was unglued during a protest in Berlin.
REUTERS/Michele Tantussi
The bedroom of a Ukrainian soldier in Donetsk, Ukraine.
REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne