Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Skip advert
Behind the scenes

'Succession' finale: Why did Shiv change her mind?

The most interesting theories from the show's fans, cast, and crew

Matthew Macfadyen and Sarah Snook in &#039;Succession&#039;

Shiv's decisive vote in Succession's season finale shocked viewers

Courtesy of HBO

byBrendan Morrow
May 31, 2023

In the series finale of "Succession," Shiv Roy lived up to her first name. 

For much of the HBO drama's final episode, Shiv appeared to be united with her brothers Kendall and Roman Roy to prevent Waystar RoyCo's acquisition by GoJo. But she flipped sides at the last minute, allowing Lukas Matsson to take over the company and install her estranged husband, Tom, as CEO. 

Skip advert

Since the episode aired, there has been some disagreement among fans about why Shiv ultimately cast her vote against Kendall. What was it that convinced her to sabotage her brother's CEO ambitions? 

A strategic play for power 

Shiv was irate when she learned that Matsson planned to betray her and pick Tom as CEO, and she subsequently seemed determined to block the GoJo deal and allow Kendall to take over. But just a few scenes later, she stormed out of the room during the moment of truth and revealed she was having second thoughts about her vote. What changed?

A key scene to examine is when Kendall sits in his father's office the morning of the vote. With Shiv and Roman in the room, Kendall floats the idea of making Stewy a non-executive chair without asking them first. This "cronyism with Stewy" made Shiv realize "how she might be sidelined" with Kendall as CEO, director Mark Mylod noted on HBO's official "Succession" podcast. Perhaps she determined she could have more power as the wife of the CEO and mother of his child. "She saw [a] better angle [with] Tom," one fan argued on Reddit, while another agreed she "realized she would have a strong position with Tom as CEO." 

Skip advert
Skip advert

Mylod also suggested Shiv was aligned with Roman in thinking that "we're bullshit," so there was "a nihilistic, almost giddiness in just blowing it all up." It's certainly not a clear win for Shiv, though. She remains in a precarious position considering Matsson selected Tom largely to be his puppet and could replace him whenever he chooses. 

She 'can't stomach' Kendall 

Another important moment passes in the scene in the office. While he's talking with Stewy, Kendall arrogantly puts his feet up on his father's desk, and Shiv looks taken aback. Soon after, Kendall is noticeably cocky in the boardroom scene, so confident he has the votes. 

Skip advert

Another interpretation is that this kind of behavior reminded Shiv that Kendall becoming CEO would destroy the company and turn him into a monster like their father. More importantly, perhaps Shiv simply couldn't bring herself to let her brother win and get the job over her, especially after seeing him behave so pompously and realizing she will be the deciding vote. 

"I think they just can't tolerate seeing Kendall win, in a sense," Jeremy Strong, who plays Kendall, suggested on HBO's "Succession" podcast. "I think what they perceive as his grandiosity and self-importance, and putting his feet up on dad's desk, they can't stomach it." There is also some "payback happening, and maybe they think that Matsson is the lesser of two evils," Strong added. "Maybe they think I will be the mad king." 

Shiv's decision wasn't "calculated" and doesn't have "anything to do with helping Tom," Matthew Macfadyen, who plays Tom, told Variety. Instead, "it's just that she can't stomach her brother," and the moment of truth comes when she sees Kendall deliver his speech to the board right before the vote. "There's something in her that snaps, or that sort of curdles, when she sees him stand up — her brother as CEO — and make that speech," Macfadyen said. "And she can't do it." 

On top of realizing Kendall will sideline her, Shiv noticed the "insufferable way" he was sitting at his father's desk, and the "reality" of him becoming CEO sunk in, director Mark Mylod said on the "Succession" podcast. When Kendall began screaming at Shiv and claimed he made a false confession that he killed a waiter, this may have removed any doubts that she should vote against him.  

Shiv may be "still in play," creator Jesse Armstrong said on HBO's "inside the episode" featurette, but it was a "kind of non-victory, non-defeat."

Skip advert
Skip advert

Recommended

The daily gossip: May 30, 2023
Matthew Fox, Jorge Garcia, and Evangeline Lilly in Lost
Daily gossip

The daily gossip: May 30, 2023

TV to watch in June
Secret Invasion
Briefing

TV to watch in June

The buzziest films from Cannes 2023
Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese, and Lily Gladstone attend the Killers of the Flower Moon premiere at the Cannes Film Festival
Briefing

The buzziest films from Cannes 2023

Jamie Loftus recommends 6 works with creative conceits
Jamie Loftus.
Feature

Jamie Loftus recommends 6 works with creative conceits

Most Popular

Disney hits back against DeSantis
Entranceway to Walt Disney World.
Feature

Disney hits back against DeSantis

Thousands flock to Missouri to see body of nun who died in 2019
People wait in line to see the exhumed body of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster.
drawing a crowd

Thousands flock to Missouri to see body of nun who died in 2019

What the shifting religious landscape means for American politics
Ballot box
Talking point

What the shifting religious landscape means for American politics